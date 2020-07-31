Construction of Marigot Hospital progressing quickly says Skerrit; about time says Linton

The new Marigot Hospital which “naysayers” doubted would ever be built, is progressing at a quick pace – the words of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit in his latest pronouncement on that health facility which was shut down in 2016 due to mould and fungus infestation.
After a long, delay-plagued process, construction of the hospital began in January 2020 and is expected to be completed in April 2021.
“I am pleased Mr. Speaker, to report to this Honourable House, that the new Marigot Hospital which naysayers doubted would ever be built, is progressing at a quick pace,” the prime minister stated during his 2020-2021 National Budget Address earlier this week.
Skerrit said the new Marigot Hospital will occupy 55,800 square feet and will be fully equipped with an operating theatre, ICU, in-patient wards, A&E, lab services, dialysis unit and x-ray services among other services. Provision has also been made for staff quarters and parking.
“Another significant feature of the expansion of our health care facilities, system and services, beyond ensuring a more healthy and productive population capable of fully enjoying life, Mr. Speaker, is the number of good-paying jobs that will be created,” the prime minister stated.
“It is in this context of new opportunities in the health sector, that the importance of training and upskilling young Dominicans become more apparent, both for their upward social mobility and as a national development strategy,” he went on to say.
According to the prime minister, one of the most significant outcomes of the changes and benefits that Dominicans will enjoy in healthcare is that Dominica will emerge as one of the leaders in health care services and delivery in the Caribbean.
Meantime, Skerrit’s reference to “naysayers” and doubters in his statement, did not go escape the attention of Opposition Leader Lennox Linton who addressed it in his response to the budget the following day.
“Mr. Speaker it was reported in this honourable house that naysayers doubted the new Marigot Hospital…after all the pleading and begging and beseeching for over 6 years inside and outside of this Parliament for the hospital to be built, after suffering so many preventable deaths in the north-east health district on account of the closure of the Marigot Hospital for termite infestation more than 6 years ago, this is the most scabby politics that the Prime Minister can play to cover up neglect, incompetence and spitefulness with the people of Marigot,” Linton said.
He pointed out that the 2019-2020 financial year which ended on 30th June shows no spending on the hospital even though $8 million-dollars were spent before the end of the close of the financial year.
“What this means, at least to me, at least to us in the parliamentary opposition, is that the money to build a hospital did not go into and is not coming out from Dominica’s Consolidated Fund as the constitutional rule of law requires,” Linton remarked. “But we are satisfied that the money is Dominica’s money.
“One of our private interests is spending it to build the Marigot Hospital,” Linton noted. He said nonetheless, that they are happy that construction of the hospital facility is finally progressing at a quick pace and will be completed in April 2021.
25 Comments
Skeritt met a hospital in Marigot , it was demolished under his term in office, he is rebuilding after long years of suffering and preventable death. It is the responsibility of the government to provide a hospital for its people regardless of political affiliation. We all know Marigot suffered under Skeritt just because we do not vote for him. Let me make it clear this is not Skeritt or Greg doing either. It is Dominica money.It’s a must have for the people and a necessity to serve the airport. Long overdue.
Today we Dominicans do not have any time for rubbish go talk to Trump he is always talking crap!
So Silver Fox what should we tell the DLP during this bugdet season when all they talking is absolute crap with trumped up figured and pie in the sky. I heard Ian Douglas talk about the IMF saying we are doing so well and destined for growth blablabla. All of this was based on inflated figures, outdated statistics, and before COVID-19. Now the world is hurting financially, much less for DOminica that was already crippled long before TS Erica. To those who talk the most crap in the parliament when fooling the people with nonsensical jokes to distract the people from the real issues. I give you the same response as you gave the previous comment. rubbish you talking. hot rubbish too, that one does smell the worst.
You are absolutely you sly fox. However, I know somebody else that talks nothing but crap… your PM Skerrit and his deputy Austrie.
“The new Margot Hospital which “naysayers” doubted would ever be built is progressing at a quick pace.” These are the words uttered by Dr. Dr. Skerrit..
In the first place, the Margot Hospital should have never been allowed to deteriorate to that deplorable state where it was rendered unsafe and unusable. Mr. Skerrit’s braggadocious comments reflect his callous disrespect for the intelligence of Dominicans.
Why does he deserve praise for his administration’s monumental negligence? Furthermore, it’s China that is funding this project and not the resources of the STATE. Dominica is being re-colonized, this time by China, as we are inextricably indebted to this brutal autocracy.
What contribution has Linton done towards any progress in Dominica, in fact any UWP candidates, the answer is none . So my friends be quiet.
Just to remind people we are in the 21st century the days of government in any country buying instruments for bands have long gone. Get with it and stop making yourselves look stupid world wide
……..like you need to know how governments work. As well as what a contribution is. The UWP has done work, much of which is take this present government to task and keep them on their toes. For example Danny Lugay sourced funding and started renovating Lindo park. the government stopped him, then government did a sloppy job of the park. I know Joshua had done a number of smaller project in his community to help the needy. Let me guess, you want UWP to put an airport? or a tourism hotel for you to consider that anything? the party doesnt get enough money from the treasury to do such. Instead DLP continues to steal UWP ideas and execute them poorly. I personally fed up of you people acting like the crumbs we getting is good enough for us and Skerrit is the best thing on earth, when i know i have much better ideas and strategies than these fools. For example blackmore want to have a refrigerated container to store all the fish caught in dominica. as if 1 container can do the job.
Viewsexpressed.
Night landing,New Roseau hospital,Windsorpark stadium,Marigot hospital,4 bridges across Roseau river,State house,Extention of DC airport,EOLeblanc highway,N.O.Liverpool highway,Charles ave road,N E P(3,400),Yes We Care(243),$300 for over 70yrs(2,700),Free medical for over 60yrs,Pit toilet iradication,Clear Harbour(834),Yorkvalley bridge,Hillsborough Gardens city,Belvue Chopin city,Free school bus service,Roseau valley road,Cochrane road,Kapinski hotel,Land sold at $1 a sq ft,New health centers in 12 constituencies,Funds for Farmers,Funds for fishermen,3,000 enrolled at State College.Free college tuition,St,Aroment Bathestate road,Scottshead seawall,Imergency medical funds,Removal of hospital user fees,Sultan road,Viellcase road,Portsmouth fishing complex,Free medical for 18yrs and under,Georgetown city,Grand Fond housing,New Grammar school.Free housing,100% water supply,Castlebruce housing,Layou imergency center,Jimmit housing,Morrocan hotel,More police imployed.
Dog bites… when Dominica will be liberated, ‘all of you all so’ have to take pwee- pwee to go down Venezueala …
Politics, Politics, Politics.
Everything is politics. Politics making our people stupid and divided.
You mean the obstructionist politics of the unreasonable wrongdoing party…..uwp.
No, the current PM, his ministers and the cabal make Dominicans divided and stupid. Next time if you want to comment, get your facts right.
Mr Linton do you think before you speak? I wonder what is going through your head when you lay down at night… while I give you kudos for being well spoken you seem to be wasting this God given talent. You spew garbage without even thinking before you speak, for once please give praise when it is due. This great piece of work being constructed in your constituency should be valued by you and the people but you seem to down play like it’s nothing, do you expect your people to take care of it after its completion? I’m sick of listening to you now. wake up and smell the coffee Mr .Linton.
“Construction of Marigot Hospital progressing quickly says Mr Skerrit” answer was from the mountain goat was!! can you believe… “about time” don’t forget all a male mountain goat 🐐 gives is strong pee a bit of ram and nothing else, figure out the point I am making!!! 🙊
…and that is all they deserve!
We need some clarification. When cabinet visited this hospital project the Minister of Health said it will be a 75bed facility. Later on their ANOU PARLAY show that same Minister said it will be a 40bed hospital. So it appears the lies continue.
75,40, 95 rooms can be a lie, But the biggest lie of all is to look at the picture on DNO, comment on it and refuse to accept its existence. This just goes to show that opposition forces are in denial. They are poses by negative forces like an addiction.
I have read the article above and I hope that our people will read and listen to see how devious and playful this Failed Skerrit is.
Skerrit had no choice after so many years to get this Hospital in Margot well constructed.
There needs to be a plan to elevate our villages, as we saw and witnessed the delay of the Marigot Hospital. Hon distinguished experienced commited Hon Linton has worked hard and in the interest of his people and those who be will benefit from this completed.
We must thank fully Hon. Linton for his determination, patience and has performed exceptionally well on behalf of his people and the people of Dominica.
We desperately need prominent, dedicated, trustworthy professionals to manage our government and our Dominica in the best trusted committed manner on behalf of all our people.
This failed Labour government overstayed their welcome the mess, continued corruption they imposed on our Dominica and it’s people.
Hon. Linton, UWP keep up good work for…
As one who got many medical treatments from the marigot hospital as a boy sometimes riding on a donkey lead by my now deceased mother then as an adult plus in the absence of ambulance service in the north being called at any time of day or night to take people to the now neglected facility by a five ton truck i am surprise by the statement about naysayers . Something about this a few days ago i thought about that new facility and thought of writing to the village councils and Lenox Linton informing them as most members are not old enough to know or remember the services and number of years nurse Musgrave did most time there was no doctor but one could not complain as her treatment was exelent and i think she deserves the honor of having this bear her name
Some people fail to see and analyze what’s happening in the country . Mr Linton shame Skerrit into building the hospital,He listens to the opposition most of the time because he is inept.after all these years and bililions the country should be further along so for those of you who gloats and rave about this Gov’t are not aware of the other islands in the region who have left us in the dust,ask Reggi Austrie.
Opposition forces enjoy their lies and propaganda that DLP is only concern with constituencies that form their support base. That Marigot is ignored . Liars!
Did DLP government ignore roads, airport night landing to name two project. Now the hospital. Is it not in the Marigot constituency ? Karesha Reviere names several projects completed and those promised in “holes, hills and gutters.” When the international airport is built will it not be close to Marigot. Linton once claim that uwp would build a hotel in the Kalinago area, not Marigot . He find that Marigot was to much cocoy country to build his home. When he hear anyone saying “peace to men of Goodwill” that is the only time he says “what about Marigot”.
He has no loyalty or care for the people of Marigot. What has he EVER done or proposed for his place of birth. NOTHING ! ONE BIG UGLY NOTHING !
Before Lennox, Marigot people were very respectful good behavior people. With fire and disrespect to bishop and…
fire and disrespect to clergy, bishop and cardinal he certainly have turned them around to despicable behavior. A process that he and his sisters and his brothers started since 1979.
The airport serves the entire island, so any work done there benefits all Dominicans. The government is not doing any favors to the people of Marigot when they do anything that is in the national interest.
Once a liar you will always be so I would suggest that you do some research for yourself if not consult with those who knows and lives Marigot before making such rubbish of comment. First Marigot was the main food basket of the Island, the original hospital were built by residents of Marigot, after that the Government back then took it over, Marigot were a farming village producing large amount of produce farmers would take down to Roseau and sell. Your present PM said he was going to build a hotel in Marigot on the other side of the present airport did he build it, Linton come and meet Marigot Village,so if you don’t know how to present your topic I beg you please do some research first cross check your facts because Dominica can and will never move forward if all this hatefulness continue, you a not hurting Linton or Skeritt they both can pack up and leave you in the …. and make themselves and family happy in some other Island or country, I say it’s time for BS to to stop .