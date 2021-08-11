Consultant Ophthalmologist makes special appeal to healthcare workers to get vaccinated

Consultant Ophthalmologist Dr. Hazel Shillingford- Ricketts has made a special appeal to get vaccinated, particularly to Dominican healthcare workers.

Dr. Shillingford-Ricketts asserted in a Facebook post on Monday that Covid vaccination reduces the number and severity of illness and death.

“I appeal to our health workers, the standard bearers of our health service, to improve our Covid vaccination rate from 50% to 90%,” she said. “Then we can look our patients in the eye and encourage them to do likewise.”

“Our mothers did not fail us, let us not fail our patients. Get vaccinated NOW!” the veteran physician urged.

She also made the point that vaccines save sight too.

“Pregnant mothers who get infected with the rubella virus, can transmit the virus to their unborn baby,” the doctor stated. “This results in congenital rubella syndrome: blindness from cataracts and damaged retina; deafness and heart defects.”

As an Ophthalmologist working in Dominica from 1996, Dr. Shillingford- Ricketts pointed out that she inherited children blind from congenital rubella, but she has never diagnosed babies with blindness from congenital rubella.

“This is because Dominica implemented rubella vaccination of our children,” she stated, pointing out that Dominica has an overall vaccination rate in the high 90s%, one of the highest in the region.

“Dominican mothers choose to vaccinate most of their children,” Dr. Shillingford-Ricketts noted. “If only 50% of children were vaccinated, there would certainly be many blind and deaf children in Dominica from congenital rubella.”

Finally, she urged health workers to “think of your colleagues who have to work harder and longer hours because you are not there to help. Remember 90% of Covid admissions are unvaccinated.”