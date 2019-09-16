United Workers Party to hold consultation with private sector and civil society  

The leader of the opposition, Lennox Linton, has invited the private sector and civil society to discuss what is described in a UWP release issued today, as the apparent deterioration of governance in the Commonwealth of Dominica.
The release suggests that the current state of affairs is evidenced by the lack of accountability for State finances, the refusal to facilitate electoral reform, the award of lucrative contracts to one company without due process and the politically motivated persecution, harassment and arrest of opposition politicians and private citizens exercising the right to dissent.
It adds that the purpose of the consultation is to apprise civil society and business organizations on Dominica’s worsening governance situation, listen to their concerns and discuss their recommendations on the way forward.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday September 17th, 2019 at the Public Service Union Building at 5:00 p.m.
4 Comments
My view – Is this what the opposition is interested in? Wake up, smell the coffee. Guys what are your plans for Dominica? How will you generate income? How you plan to spend – use for the good governance as you claim? Never before have I seen persons grasping at straws – Not being truthful. Also not giving solutions but as in the answer of the Leader – It is government’s responsibility; not political party. You did nothing after Maria which was when u would shine. Be truthful we made strides! Evidence in plain…
Are you planning to have the private sector support you with your political biases. With your forum, Are you going to discuss ways in which you would grow the economy or making sound investment? Will you be discussing fiscal responsibility? Why do you think people with business wants to waste their time to listen to your constant winning. Thanks for the invite to your PITY PARTY 🎊. Lenox you don’t have the educational capability to outsmart the masses.
I take this opportunity to call on all stakeholders, all Dominicans everywhere, to turn out in large numbers to deliver Dominica from the hand of Skerrit before it’s too late. I as a poto laborite is saying to you all to, take the money they giving and please vote them out because we cannot allow so much gross evil to prevail on our country. Remember Skerrit told us earlier this year that in case of emergency he is able to fly his family out of Dominica, and I add the same day. But the majority of us are stock so please help me as I pray to God to DELIVER US FROM THE EVIL ONE.
Good move honourable patriot Linton.This is good foresight to engage all the above as you all prepare to assume office soon.
While at it, When will you all start informing the regional and international community about the virtual, arbitrary arrest and harrassment of opposition politicians, while those in government seem to be untouchables for similar offences?
