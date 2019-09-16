United Workers Party to hold consultation with private sector and civil society  

The leader of the opposition, Lennox Linton, has invited the private sector and civil society to discuss what is described in a UWP release issued today, as the apparent deterioration of governance in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The release suggests that the current state of affairs is evidenced by the lack of accountability for State finances, the refusal to facilitate electoral reform, the award of lucrative contracts to one company without due process and the politically motivated persecution, harassment and arrest of opposition politicians and private citizens exercising the right to dissent.

It adds that the purpose of the consultation is to apprise civil society and business organizations on Dominica’s worsening governance situation, listen to their concerns and discuss their recommendations on the way forward.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday September 17th, 2019 at the Public Service Union Building at 5:00 p.m.