Contracts signed for upgrade of two schools in the southeast

Two contracts valued at over EC2 million dollars have been signed for rehabilitation works at two primary schools in the southeast of the island.
The funds are being provided by the Government of Canada, through the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB),
According to Minister of Education and Human Resource Development, Mrs. Octavia Alfred, the first contract for EC one million, eighty thousand, five hundred and seventy-two dollars and fifty three cents, will see the reconstruction and update of the Delices Primary School.
“This will include five classrooms, an early childhood unit, Principal office with kitchenette, washroom, sick bay and store room; a staff room with two washrooms, a fully equipped kitchen and auditorium, a cafetaria, computer lab, library and washrooms with showers,” she said.
The second contract in the sum of EC one million, fifty eight thousand, eight hundred and eighty dollars and forty cents, will facilitate works at the Morne Jaune Primary School. Upon completion, the learning facility will boast of a new building block to house the early childhood students, a new principal office and staff room as well as a flat concrete roof which could be used in the future for extension of the building.
The minister said that the buildings will be constructed to serve as hurricane shelters and will be built using resilience methods and codes.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
over one million dollars to be spent on a building and there is no sick bay? no counselling room? additional classroom? i guess Morne Jaune students will be sent home when they fall sick and the neighbour will watch them until the parents come back from their errand.
I see someone signing a paper…..who is de contactor that got the contract?
I am trying to read what’s written on the wall behind those at the signing ceremony.
If it says what I think it does: “THE FEAR OF THE LORD IS THE BEGINNING OF KNOWLEDGE”, I fear that the children are being mislead.
Hopefully the contract is given to local builders
Interesting the story does not mention who is the contractor or contractors. Was that deliberately?
and Auditorium ? Well isnt that something?? Construction and equipping of the facility? ok thats about the million plus. Minister of Education, although i know the library has a temporary home on Kennedy Avenue, but what plans are in place for sourcing international donors…or even local donors to rehabilitate/ reconstruct the Public Library building on Victoria Street? Will the building be allowed to fall to complete ruin so that the land can be sold for cheap to another CBI developer? or is there a plan to rehabilitate that property for constructive public use of all Dominicans and visitors to the island?