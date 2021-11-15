COP26 world’s leaders last opportunity to save our planet – an overview

Introduction

COP26 has been dubbed humanities last chance to get devastating climate change under control. If this headline has caught your attention and you wish to get the highlights of COP26 from a developing state perspective, then I suggest you grab your coffee, kick your feet up and have a read.

The COP26 has been a highly anticipated event. It has been the most important climate summit since the landmark Paris Agreement which was signed in 2015. What is the importance of this event you may ask? Well, a five-year deadline was given to COP to review their numerous commitments of the Paris Agreement as well as measure their future ambitions and commitments. These measures and actions undertaken by the COP were to be discussed in the 2020 COP Summit, however due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed to 2021, hence this year’s COP26.

In a world where climate promises perpetually fail to be delivered, there is a clear sense of urgency to get climate change under control. COP26 provided world leaders, activists and youths with that one in a million chance to get their voices heard. To get a clear understanding and the significance of COP26. Allow me to first explain its’ meaning.

Rhonda Linton is a recent graduate from the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing China. She has in June of 2021 attained a PhD in International Law. She aims at covering current issues which centralizes around International Environmental Law, International Human Rights Law, and International Public Law.

What is Conference of the Parties (COP)

COP means the Conference of the Parties. The COP are the attendees of the countries which signed the United Nations Framework Convention of Climate Change (UNFCCC). It currently meets once a year to review the Convention’s progress. This year is the 26th annual meeting. UNFCCC is a treaty which was established in 1992 and came into force or ratified in 1994. There are presently 197 Signatory States. The UNFCCC has been instrumental in the establishment of the Paris Agreement which sets out a global framework to reduce dangerous effects of climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2°C and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5°C or pre-industrial temperature. (1850-1900)

COP26 was held in Glasgow, Scotland from 1-12 November with as much as 30,000 participants. This was a critical event as it was the first moment countries set out their ambitious goals on how they intend to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gasses (GHGs). It was also an opportunity for the leaders of the countries’ most affected to show how climate change has negatively impacted on their countries and economies.

Many question the relevance of COP26 with the Paris goals having but failed to meet their targets. To achieve the Paris aspirational goals, the world needs to halve annual GHG’s within the next eight years and with the world on its present emission trend, this will be an unachievable feat.

Furthermore, scientists are warning that with climate change intensifying, humanity is running out of time. COP26 is where world leaders have the opportunity to illustrate to the rest of the world, the serious steps and measures they intend on taking to tackle climate change; measures which include setting commitments and pledges which will allow countries to arrive at ‘net-zero’ by 2030 and others by 2050. If, and this is a big ‘IF” this is achieved, it will have a significant and positive impact on the world and environment.

What is climate change?

Now, this brings us to the term ‘climate change’. Nowadays, it is impossible to talk about the environment without mentioning climate change. So, what is climate change? Do we really know and fully understand what climate change is? For those of you who have answered no, let me break it down for you. Climate change refers to the significant changes in global temperatures which result from the anthropogenic (human) activities like the burning of fossil fuels such as natural gas, oil, coals etc. This creates GHG’s (carbon dioxide, methane) which are released into the earth’s atmosphere. These gasses trap the heat of the sun which warms the planet even more. This is what has led to climate change – the increase in wind forces and frequency in hurricanes, intensification of droughts, desertification, floods, and the melting of the ice caps which have attributed to the rise in sea levels. This means climate change and global warming will be further exacerbated if GHG’s emissions and global temperatures are not reduced and, this is why achieving net-zero (reflected in each country’s’ nationally determined contributions) by a specific time is critical for our future.

What is a nationally determined contribution?

To date, the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) have only shaved off 7.5% of predicted 2030 emissions. It is noteworthy that 55% is what is needed to achieve the 1.5°C Paris goal, whilst 30% reductions are required to stay on the 2030 goal of achieving 2°C. NDC’s are non-binding national plans highlighting climate actions and climate related targets for GHG’s emission reduction.

What are some of the Promises of COP26?

To propagate hope within countries grievously affected by climate change, COP leaders of the developed countries have made huge financial commitments. Promises to provide financial assistance to the already existing financial institutions such as World Bank, IMF, Green Climate Fund, whilst the developing countries have outlined some of the commitments and plans to obtain the highly required net zero. The focus appears to have shifted from the Paris Agreement target to reduce temperatures to 1.5°C by 2030 with the focus being on achieving net zero by 2050. Are these one and the same, or is the goal post being shifted?

Who are the main donors to Climate Change financing?

Can these countries really forego their heavy reliance on coals and other fossil fuels to save SIDS like ours which experience the full force of climate change? Can rich countries and industries which have been reliant on coals and fossil fuels for over three centuries really achieve net-zero? There are doubts that the shifting from fossil fuels to renewable energy systems such as solar and wind cannot be substituted as they lack the efficiency and reliability of fossil fuels particularly in times of extreme weather events.

For example, in 2018, when Britain’s gas system underwent significant stress, coal was utilized to provide about 25% of its electricity consumption. This, however, has not stopped Britain from boasting that in just nine years, it has shifted 30% of its electricity away from fossil fuels.

This may explain why Chancellor Rishi Sunak confidently stated in COP26 that the UK aims to be the first net zero financial hub. The UK intends to achieve this by implementing three actions: Firstly: Increased Public Investment. The Group of Twenty (G20) will step up to provide debt treatment more swiftly; IMF will meet new targets by providing £650 billion of special drawing rights to developing countries; the UK commits to make available over the next five years £500 million of investment to countries which need it most. They provide to the task force £100 million whereby developing countries will have quicker and easier access to climate financing and support of a new capital market mechanism which will issue billions of new green bonds here in the UK to fund renewable energy in the developing countries.

Secondly: mobilization of Private Finance. Glasgow financial alliance for net zero has brought together financial organizations with assets worth over 120 trillion dollars of capital to be deployed. This is historic wall of capital for the net zero transition around the world.

The third action is to rewire the entire global financial system for net zero. This will include but not limited to better and more consistent climate data, sovereign green bonds, improved global financial system, mandatory sustainability disclosures, stronger global reporting standards and proper climate risk surveillance.

The UK has already made it mandatory for businesses to disclose climate related financial information with 30 other countries signing up to do the same. This would be similar to the existing Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) Transparency and Exchange of Information which Dominica became a signatory State of as of April 25, 2019 (Multilateral Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters). Those are very ambitious pledges and commitments made by the UK Chancellor. Similar pledges were made by the COP of the Paris Agreement where USD$100 billion were pledged to be made available to the developing countries by 2020 to combat climate change where to date only 75% of this commitment has been fulfilled.

Commitments of the main emitters of GHG’s

President Biden commits to partner with the European Union on a Global Methane Pledge which will reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030. 70 other countries have already signed up to support this commitment. He additionally commits to cut GHG’s by one gigaton by 2030, tax credits will be made available for installing solar panels, lowering of energy prices, increasing credits for electric vehicles and the establishment of more industries to proliferate the building of more solar panels and wind turbines.

China has been criticized particularly for not making an appearance at COP26 in-spite being the producer of over one quarter of world’s emission at 28%. To some however, this is seen as immaterial as President Xi has previously committed to reduce emissions and its’ carbon intensity by 65% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2060. In a country where 60% of coal accounts for its energy supply, it is an ambitious commitment to achieve this by 2030. To some, achieving this goal may seem impossible. However, China, being the biggest investor in solar plants and wind, has 20 times the electricity generating capacity of Australia. Additionally, with the wind producing capacity of over 221 GW, it provides over one third of the world’s wind capacity- this may not be an unreachable target.

Russia another non show at COP26 contends that climate change is one of its top foreign policy priorities. Russia being one of the world’s largest gas producers and at present the world’s 4th largest carbon emitter commits to pragmatically reducing its’ emissions by 80% by 2050 and strive for carbon neutrality by 2060.To achieve this goal, Russia intends to use its vast forest as carbon sinks. It aims to reverse deforestation by 2050. As a major supplier of natural gas to Europe, Russia with its economy still developing, refrains from promising what it realistically is unable to commit to. Russia, alongside Australia and India, have refrained from joining the global methane cuts.

India, being the third largest producer of GHGs emissions, has committed to net zero emissions by the year 2070 as well as to a 45% emissions intensity of economic growth and investing in 500 GW renewable energy – both by 2030. President Modi emphasized on the common but differentiated responsibility principle and the Paris Agreement the OECD States potentially to help fund the energy and decarbonization of emerging markets.

Failed commitments & promises

With the increasing threat of climate change, the pressure is mounting on the developed countries. Leaders from other developing countries like the prolific Mia Motley have raised the issue of the richer countries failing to keep their commitments under the Paris Agreement to provide finance funding of 100 billion. To date, only 75% of this target has been met. A pledge which was made over a decade ago. There is also the lack of transfer of technology from the developed countries and more technological advanced countries to the countries which need it most.

Climate financing to the SIDS has declined by 25% in 2021 whilst overall only 2% of the global spending has been diverted to climate finance. But this is not due to lack of funds. The central banks of the rich economies have utilized quantitative easing in the sum of 125 trillion dollars. Just to give some perspective, it takes one thousand billion to make one trillion.

What are the main achievements of COP26?

In the last hours of COP26, the leaders struck up a new deal – the Glasgow Climate Pact. This deal is the first deal which specifically addresses some climate issues. Countries agreed they would use a ‘phase down’ as opposed to a ‘phase out’ approach to coal. Although this is not the desired outcome, and the use of ambiguous terms such as ‘phase down’ only further frustrates the process, this is a more pragmatic and undoubtedly a more realistic approach.

So, what does the deal entail? As reported by BBC: re-visiting emissions cutting plans next year to try to keep 1.5°C target reachable; the first ever inclusion of a commitment to limit coal use and increased financial help for developing countries. Out of the three, the only new aspect of this deal is the commitment to limit coal, and this again, is to be seen.

What is needed to save the World?

As warned by Honourable Mia Motley, reducing temperatures to 2°C is a death sentence for people living in Kiribati, Vanuatu, the Solomon and Marshall Islands, the Bahamas, Barbados, and for the millions of people living in Bangladesh, Sudan, and the remote area of Alaska where the people from the villages of Newtok and Kivalina are forced to relocate due to rise in sea levels.

So, what is needed to save our planet? The answer is rather simple. The transference of technological knowledge, climate financing for adaptation, mitigation and investment into new renewable energies and technologies, as well as compensation for resettlement and relocation. But most importantly, what is needed is the biggest emitters of GHGs to keep their promises, working individually and collectively to reduce their GHGs to achieve the required 1.5 0C as agreed under the Paris agreement. Doing anything short of that, is an existential threat to our present and future generations.