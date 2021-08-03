Corp-EFF opens its doors to customers (with photos)

Corporate Enterprise Finance Facility Ltd (Corp-EFF), an Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States company that provides financial services to corporate enterprises in the sub-region, has opened the doors to its newly constructed three-story commercial building and corporate headquarters in the city of Roseau.
Addressing the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Corp-EFF General Manager David Fritz stated that the establishment of the corporate headquarters in the city of Roseau is a clear expression of the companies seriousness as an impactful contributor to the socio-economic development of the sub-region.
He said the building, which was purchased after Hurricane Maria, was designed to enhance the ambience of the city and to provide the “corporate touch” lacking in many business establishments.
“Without any fear of contradiction, you will agree with me that this modern structure stands aloof majestically as the most exquisite building in Roseau,” Fritz said. “It was designed to be hurricane and seismic resilient. It is fully air-conditioned and security installations include video surveillance, intrusion detection, alarm, fire alarm, access control, it is also fitted with water storage and soon to be solar energy for backup electricity.”
In thanking the contractors and designers for the modern architect, the general manager expressed the hope that this project will become a prototype for property development in the city.
Chairman of the Board of Directors, Pheonix Belfield, expressed his gratitude to the team who he said worked tirelessly over the last couple of weeks and months to ensure their dream became a reality.
“Some people soiled, some people planted the seed, some people watered it and some people pruned it and this really is a collective effort by not only the management and the board of directors of Corp-EFF but also our cooperative fraternity, the credit unions,” he revealed.
Belfield also highlighted the fact that the project was locally conceptualized, locally designed, locally managed, locally constructed, locally financed, and will be locally occupied.
He added, “This is local credit unions financing, and supporting economic growth and development in Dominica and I often say that a lot of times the credit union movement is one of the best-kept secrets because ‘we’re here’ was like ‘we’re not here’ because we’re not given the accolades and the recognition for the incredible work that we continue to do in benefiting and in driving economic development for the Commonwealth of Dominica. “
In congratulating Corp-EFF, Mayor of the City of Roseau, Ermine Royer noted that the opening of the facility is a tangible reminder of its business growth which is built-in good business practice and aids in the development within the city.
Corp-EFF is a leading financial partner to credit unions and a leader in service excellence in the insurance sector through its subsidiary company Corp-EFF Insurance.
The company has a robust infrastructure that supports innovation, reliability and consumer-centric product solutions to its niche market.
The company states that as it forges ahead into the twenty-first century, it has identified many opportunities in various sectors for exploration and development in the not too distant future, which it envisions will have a positive impact on socio and economic development.
Dominica needs many many more of this initiative. To keep it positive, the only thing to deter many more of these is the electricity rate. We must buy Domlec back in order to control the rates and keep these initiatives coming.
Having said that, the chairman said “…locally conceptualized, locally designed, locally managed, locally constructed, locally financed, and will be locally occupied”. I thought only foreigners could build those that’s why locals were incapable of building the gov’t appartments etc 🤔
This is a great development and I congratulate the management and staff. It would have been great to have seen them allocate parking however, perhaps on a ground floor. This is severely lacking in developments within the city.
Wow. A building that travelled through time from the 1970s.
This corporate citizen is very courageous to be investing in an economic climate of high unemployment, business closures and unprecedented poverty. I wish them well though.
DNO, can you procure the true statistics of unemployment, the percentage of Dominicans living south of the poverty line; the number of businesses that have permanently closed their doors; occupancy rate of the hotels; revenue collected by the government from the customs department, taxes, fees and licences?
Make the effort and be of better value to the people. Earn the respect of the people for once. No ill-intent.
ADMIN: You don’t seem to be aware of what you are asking.
Dominica’s last census took 10 years to be made publicly accessible. Some of the statistics you are referring to are not regularly tracked or are not available to the Dominican public.
It would take time and resources to gather that information and produce an article, resources we would need to divert from other stories we are currently pursuing (which you have expressed interest in) such as the debacle in parliament last week.
https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/live-opposition-leaders-response-to-pms-budget-address/
In a well governed country these statistics, records and data are readily available on request. I never meant that you (DNO)should do the research. That would be an unreasonable demand..
In Montserrat, this sort of data is readily available on request from the public. That’s a well governed country. The unavailability of these things from the relevant government departments and ministries you need to expose. Again, I never intended for you to do that specific research as public servants are paid to do this.
Let me leave you alone as from today. Getting information from this dysfunctional public service is like squeezing water out of a stone.
Absolutely loveeee this. Great photo. Admin can you tell us where this is located?
ADMIN: The building is located on Castle street in Roseau, across from the McMillan gas station and right next to DOMLEC.
That is exactly what I have been talking about. Economic Growth and development catapulting Roseau , Dominica and the region into the 21st century. Not that foolishness from Lennox, Ibo France, %, Telemacque, Vere Terre and company. These guys are the ones trying to stymie the economic growth of Dominica. They have no new ideas, no new solutions, nothing to put forward but talk a bunch of bulldust. Aren’t Dominicans not tired of these wasteful guys? That new engineering structure and its purpose augurs well for the development of Dominica and the sub-region.
So, somebody builds a three story building in Roseau and you see ‘economic growth and development catapulting Dominica into the 21st century’. The only thing you forgot is to thank ‘YOUR SUPREME LEADER’ for being so very good to our country as well, even though I could not see his input in this. I knew all along that your mind is politically totally messed up but today for sure you removed the last doubt. How much does the Supreme Leader pay you for writing such crap?
@Vere Tere
This is the issue – was it the United Workers Party given the mandate to run the affairs of the country – would you have invested? What you all are “tooting” or promoting is “DO NOTHING” because this is the attitude and this leaves us where? NOWHERE.
Do all those who had and have the opportunity Dominica have been and had been waiting for you to invest but “NOTHING”.
You all had ample time to invest and still have time – so why discourage people for investing.
Not a cent of investment from me as long that gangster is in charge. I might as well burn the money.
It’s an architectural monstrocity.
Gregory what is the issue? not modular is this the issue?
Gregory, if you are being negative and funny, What do you have to offer to your country? Nothing but bulldust. You want Linton to be the PM? Not in this world, not in the next one. Where do you want the offices to b? Sitting on the streets of Roseau? Writing on the ground? You are just another ………….
I agree, the design does nothing to enhance the ambience of Roseau.
Only if it was built under ugly Lennox Linton’s leadership would it have that ambience you are looking for. Politics, politics, politics, rearing its ugly head like Linton’s once again. Nothing you say will keep us down. You are just a bag of bull dust. It is a beautiful architectural building. At least it looks a whole lot better than the house you grew up in in your village. How about that?