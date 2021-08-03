Corp-EFF opens its doors to customers (with photos)

Corporate Enterprise Finance Facility Ltd (Corp-EFF), an Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States company that provides financial services to corporate enterprises in the sub-region, has opened the doors to its newly constructed three-story commercial building and corporate headquarters in the city of Roseau.

Addressing the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Corp-EFF General Manager David Fritz stated that the establishment of the corporate headquarters in the city of Roseau is a clear expression of the companies seriousness as an impactful contributor to the socio-economic development of the sub-region.

He said the building, which was purchased after Hurricane Maria, was designed to enhance the ambience of the city and to provide the “corporate touch” lacking in many business establishments.

“Without any fear of contradiction, you will agree with me that this modern structure stands aloof majestically as the most exquisite building in Roseau,” Fritz said. “It was designed to be hurricane and seismic resilient. It is fully air-conditioned and security installations include video surveillance, intrusion detection, alarm, fire alarm, access control, it is also fitted with water storage and soon to be solar energy for backup electricity.”

In thanking the contractors and designers for the modern architect, the general manager expressed the hope that this project will become a prototype for property development in the city.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Pheonix Belfield, expressed his gratitude to the team who he said worked tirelessly over the last couple of weeks and months to ensure their dream became a reality.

“Some people soiled, some people planted the seed, some people watered it and some people pruned it and this really is a collective effort by not only the management and the board of directors of Corp-EFF but also our cooperative fraternity, the credit unions,” he revealed.

Belfield also highlighted the fact that the project was locally conceptualized, locally designed, locally managed, locally constructed, locally financed, and will be locally occupied.

He added, “This is local credit unions financing, and supporting economic growth and development in Dominica and I often say that a lot of times the credit union movement is one of the best-kept secrets because ‘we’re here’ was like ‘we’re not here’ because we’re not given the accolades and the recognition for the incredible work that we continue to do in benefiting and in driving economic development for the Commonwealth of Dominica. “

In congratulating Corp-EFF, Mayor of the City of Roseau, Ermine Royer noted that the opening of the facility is a tangible reminder of its business growth which is built-in good business practice and aids in the development within the city.

Corp-EFF is a leading financial partner to credit unions and a leader in service excellence in the insurance sector through its subsidiary company Corp-EFF Insurance.

The company has a robust infrastructure that supports innovation, reliability and consumer-centric product solutions to its niche market.

The company states that as it forges ahead into the twenty-first century, it has identified many opportunities in various sectors for exploration and development in the not too distant future, which it envisions will have a positive impact on socio and economic development.