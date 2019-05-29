CORRECTION: RBC Royal Bank to increase fees on certain services

Dominica News Online (DNO) wishes to correct a news story which we published on Wednesday May 29, 2019 in which it was reported that RBC Royal Bank was to increase its fees on certain services.

We wish to inform our readers that the story was outdated as that information was originally reported three years ago.

We acknowledge that any impression which may have been conveyed by the publication of the story on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 that the information was current, was misleading, and for that, we apologize to RBC Royal Bank and to our viewers.

The story has since been removed.