Cottage MP announces youth forum on tourism to be held on Saturday

Deputy Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for the Cottage constituency, Reginald Austrie has announced that a youth forum will be held on Saturday 6th June at the Portsmouth Secondary School. This activity is targetting the youth and the roles that they can play in tourism development in the north of the island.

“In the cottage constituency we’re hosting a youth forum tomorrow at the Portsmouth Secondary School (PSS) from nine o’clock. We’re hoping to target at least two hundred young people and older people to since some of them have been expressing interest in attending this forum,” he stated.

Austrie said the forum is to discuss the opportunities that will become available when all the new hotels in the north of the country open, particularly the Kempinski hotel, which he said, should be opening sometime in September.

The minister said the intention of the forum is to begin to incentivize the young people in particular, to take advantage of the opportunities for entrepreneurship, for job creation and for skills development.

Historian Dr. Lennox Honeychurch will be in attendance and according to Austrie, will give a historic journey of the Cabrits and the potential that lies therein.

Also speaking at the forum will be Sam Raphael whose presentation will be based on his experience with Jungle Bay and also some of the opportunities that the young people can embrace with Kempinski.

The General Manager of Kempinski will speak on what his hotel is expecting from the population as far as the provision of hotel services is concerned.

“We think that this intervention is very timely as we can not wait until the hotel is open to prepare for it, we have to prepare and wait for the hotel. We try to target a special group, our young professionals and public officers, as the Prime Minister has announced that he for see public officers probably being able to do two jobs with those hotels, working in the day and working in the night. So many of them have skills and talents so we will be giving them that opportunity to be part of that forum,”he stated.

Aid Bank and the National Development Foundation will speak on sources of financing and terms and conditions of financing for people who want to develop their small business.

There will be a registration desk at the forum where persons with skills, talents and interest can register in order for consideration of a packaging training session for people who are interested in bar tendering, landscaping, cooking and the like to take place.

“We will be able to take those names, take their special interest and to work with the ministry of Tourism and the Kempinski Hotel to provide a package training for these people because as we know Kempinski is a five star hotel and they will require five star service and our people might either need to be trained or to be refreshed for those who have been trained already, they need to be refreshed so we will be taking those names and we will be able to organise training packaging for all these people,” he stated.