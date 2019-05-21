Councils being asked to prepare for hurricane season

As the next Hurricane season approaches, local councils are being encouraged to move swiftly in order to make necessary preparations.

The Minister for Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs, Catherine Daniel made the call recently at a National Climate Resilience Consultation for councils.

“As we approach the next hurricane season, I must take the opportunity to encourage the councils to move swiftly to make all necessary preparation for the upcoming hurricane season,” she said. “This is the end of May; June is coming on. What plans have you made?”

According to Daniel, the councils must ensure that the disaster committees are activated and reactivated and that they meet people in order to provide them with relevant information for their safety.

“I appeal to you to put in your plans, the mechanism to care for the most vulnerable and the elderly,” Daniel said. “Ensure that you have a list of these people, where they are, so, in the event of a disaster hitting your area, these people are taken care of with much urgency.”

She further advised residents to move prepared, to move early and to move those who need to be evacuated, to a safe and secure location.

“Identify your safe locations; identify safe houses,” Daniel advised. “Don’t wait until the alert is given, then, you start scrambling and looking for the place. Now, you should be very much assured of where your areas of rescue is.”