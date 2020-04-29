COVID-19 cases in the US pass one million

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed one million on Tuesday.

There are at least 1,004,908 cases of the virus across the country, based on new dated information taken from health officials at John Hopkins University.

Over 3 million cases have been reported worldwide and more than 216,000 deaths globally (58,000 from the US).

Researchers also indicated that the death toll in the states could rise within the next few weeks.

According to an article on CBN news, in the global race to find vaccine, Oxford University scientists are hopeful that a vaccine could be widely available by September 2020 as human testing is already underway.

“Well personally, I have a high degree of confidence about this vaccine, because it’s technology that I’ve used before,” said Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at the university.

The article states the vaccine takes the coronavirus’ genetic material and injects it into a common cold virus that has been neutralized so it cannot spread in people.

The modified virus will mimic COVID-19, triggering the immune system to fight off the imposter and providing protection against the “real thing”.