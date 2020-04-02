COVID-19: Deadline extended for filing of income tax returns in Dominica

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Inland Revenue Division has extended the deadline for the filing of personal income tax and corporate income tax from 31st March 2020 to 31st May 2020.

“The deadline has been extended to the 31st of May but we would want to encourage persons to file before the deadline and take advantage of the online services being offered. Use the hotlines; call in for assistance. We are always willing to assist in any way that we can,” Acting Comptroller of the Inland Revenue Division, Sylma Lloyd, told Dominica News Online (DNO) in an interview on Thursday.

Lloyd said that there has been a significant increase in online filing as persons are unable to come to the Inland Revenue Division’s office as the Division has asked all taxpayers to submit tax returns online and make payments via the e-services system.

The E-Filing website can be accessed by logging unto www.eservices.gov.dm.

However, she said that due to the overload of persons logging unto the system, there would be some delays but she advised taxpayers to continue to exercise patience as the delays are only temporary and that the Division is doing all in its power to have the matter rectified in the shortest possible time.

Lloyd noted that the deadline for payment of any balances due on filing remains at 31st March 2020 and so the late payment penalty of 10% is still being applied on outstanding balances due.

She added that operations at the office continue to run smoothly and is opened to the public on certain days to facilitate persons who are unable to access their online services

“The office will be opened for accommodating all cashiering services on Thursday 2nd, Friday 3rd, Wednesday 8th and Thursday 9th 2020, from 9.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.,” she stated.

People who are in need of assistance can call the division’s office hotlines at 1(767) 266-3633; 1(767) 266-3635 or 1 (767) 266-4697 and those in need of online service assistance can call 1 (767) 2856749 ; 1 (767) 2856852; 1 (767) 2856896 and 1 (767) 2856899.

Taxpayers are also advised that any other requests to the Inland Revenue Division can be made by emailing the Comptroller of Inland Revenue Division via the website ird@dominica.gov.dm

She encouraged citizens to follow the guidelines and protocols given by the health department and to continue safety measures such as washing hands regularly, wearing masks and remaining at home as much as possible.