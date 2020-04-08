COVID-19: Dominica extends state of emergency and curfew; police reiterate measures

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Superintendent, Davidson Valerie, said no changes have been made as it relates to the curfew order which was passed in the Dominica parliament on Wednesday, 1st April 2020.

According to Attorney General, Levi Peter, the ‘Emergency Powers Amendment Act 2020’ extends the country’s curfew for another 21 days after April 20th.

A resolution was also approved by the House of assembly which provides for an extension of the state of public health emergency for a period of three months to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“It means that the current curfew order which expires on the 20th of April extends that by a further 21 days,” Peter said, in an interview with State-owned DBS Radio. “Everything will remain the same unless there is a further order either revoking it which could happen. So, for example, if the crisis situation becomes less critical, it may be that a decision will be made revoking the curfew and or the state of emergency.”

Peter said those steps were taken to provide the latitude to the health authorities and others to be able to hopefully get the COVID-19 situation under control.

Meantime Superintendent Davidson Valerie reminded the public of the measures which will remain in place for the extended curfew period.

“No person shall be in a public place between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Monday to Friday weekly; no person shall be in a public place between the hours of 6:00 p.m. on Thursday 9th April 2020 and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14th 2020,” Valerie stated.

He said no persons are allowed to be out in public on weekends between the hours of 6:00 p.m. on Friday and 6 a.m. on Monday.

He continued, “ You will be permitted to be in a public place on Monday to Friday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to provide, or access, an essential service or other services regulated to operate by law.”

All banks, credit unions, money services, supermarkets and petrol stations must be closed at 2 p.m. and all pharmacies must be closed at 4:00 p.m., according to the CID boss. “All bars must remain closed, no sale of alcohol or advertising of sale from April 1st to April 14th 2020.”

He also made it clear that no salons, barbershops, gifts shops or other non-essential businesses will be permitted to open.

Furthermore, roadside vending will not be allowed and no more than one person per row will be allowed to travel on a public service vehicle.

The curfew period will last until the 11th of May, if not revoked.

Meantime, Valerie has sent a stern warning to residents and citizens about loitering on the streets.

“Residents and citizens of Dominica, you shall return to your homes on completion of your business. You are not permitted to loiter on the streets,” he warned.

Valerie encouraged everyone to observe social distancing guidelines and follow the advice of the health professionals.

“You will be required to stand 6 feet apart from each other,” he noted.

He said anyone who fails to comply with these regulations shall be dealt with according to law.

Brief video clip of a drive through Mahaut by an individual authorized to be out during the curfew.