COVID-19: Dominica Manufacturers Association facilitates supply and purchase of fresh produce and local products

The impact of the Corona Virus (COVID-19), together with the measures implemented by the State Authorities to safeguard the lives of the population, will create challenges for the procurement of food and will severely affect Dominica’s food security.

To cope with the nutritional needs of the population, to mitigate against the Corona Virus (COVID– 19), to promote social distancing and discourage person-to-person contacts, which is the main cause of the community spread of the virus, the Dominica Manufacturers Association in collaboration with Dominica News Online (DNO) and other media institutions, is launching an initiative to facilitate the sale and purchase of fresh produce and other local products in a safe environment online.

The Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA) will establish a list of fresh produce and local products that are available on the market together with the contact information of suppliers.

Consumers will be able to contact the suppliers to place orders online or via telephone to have the products delivered at specified locations.

Consumers are advised to collaborate with neighbours in their communities to arrange orders in clusters in order that the service becomes worthwhile for the suppliers.

The main objective of the initiative is to assist local producers with the opportunity to sell their products and to facilitate consumers in reducing the need to go to the market and avoid person to person contact.

The process is expected to be a simple exercise where suppliers are required to declare the products that are available for sale together with the price per item and contact information. The consumers can contact the suppliers directly to place orders and arrange for delivery and payment.

Suppliers interested in participating in the program are asked to visit Dominica News Online and the Dominica Manufacturers Association Facebook page for more information.

All transactions will be between the supplier and the consumer, the initiative is a public service contribution, on the part of all those who collaborate in making it possible, in cushioning the impact of COVID-19.

The population is encouraged to take advantage of the facility especially as the long Easter weekend approaches and the curfew will be in effect from Thursday 9th to Tuesday 14th April 2020.

The Dominica Manufacturers Association encourages the population to consume more local products, follow the instructions of the Health authorities, support and appreciate the services of those healthcare providers and other personnel in the frontline and stay safe, as we navigate the impact of the Corona Virus (COVID-19).