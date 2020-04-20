COVID-19: Dominica police arrest 31 curfew breakers

Police have arrested 31 people for breach of the curfew order.

This information was revealed by Deputy Police Chief, Lincoln Corbette during a press briefing held recently.

“To-date 31 individuals have been arrested for breach of the curfew order, including in this number are 15 people from Portsmouth who on April 13th took part in a wet fete,” he revealed. “This was held in a public road and they were arrested subsequently.”

According to Corbette, the individuals were taken to court and 14 of them pleaded guilty and were each fined $500 to be paid immediately.

“These people were in breach of the curfew order by failing to adhere to the conditions stipulated therein,” he remarked.

Meantime, Corbette reiterated his call to boat captains to desist from entering Dominica illegally.

“In a previous broadcast, I issued a stern warning to boat captains, boat owners, crew members and people who are involved in entering the state illegally,” he said. “I reiterate that you have to desist from this practice.”

Corbette continued, “We will use every legal means to ensure and enforce compliance to this order, we will stop you by any means necessary

He called on members of the public to report any sightings of illegal entrance or information in that regard.

“They are putting your life and security of the state in jeopardy for their own selfish deeds,” he indicated. “Therefore, it is your duty to stop them by reporting them.”