COVID-19: Dominica police warn against breaching of curfew; make nine arrests

Police say they have arrested nine young men in communities of the greater Roseau area as they move to ensure that residents comply with a curfew now in effect on the island.

The men were arrested on Wednesday, 8th April 2020, for not having a valid reason for being in a public place.

Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Simon Edwards, told Dominica News Online (DNO) that the arrests were made in Fond Cole, Independent Street and Loubiere.

The men were charged on Thursday 9th, April 2020, under the Emergency Powers Act for breach of curfew, were granted bail and are due to appear in court at a later date.

Deputy Chief of Police, Lincoln Corbette, made the point at a COVI-19 Update press briefing on Thursday that the men were arrested during daylight hours.

“Note I said during daylight hours,” Corbette stressed, adding, “We will use every legal means to ensure and enforce compliance to the SRO.”

On Monday the 6th of April 2020 the House of Assembly met in an emergency session to extend the State of Emergency, proclaimed on April 1, by 3 months to June 30 and the curfew order, by an additional 21 days, to May 11, 2020.

According to Corbette, the order approved by parliament imposes a whole day curfew on the island.

The Deputy Chief admonished the general public to adhere to the curfew conditions

“While not targeting any particular community, we have, however, noticed in some communities not all citizens are complying.”

He said the police had stepped up activities to ensure the closure of Dominica’s seaports to seafaring and private boating.

Corbette also stated that all yachts entering Dominica’s territorial waters were being boarded to verify proper documentation and between Apri 4 and April 7, four yachts coming from Martinique and Guadeloupe were turned away.