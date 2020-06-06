COVID-19: Dominican students overseas to begin returning home next week

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with other relevant ministries, has begun the process of repatriating students studying overseas. This process will begin with the repatriation of 100 students who will arrive on Tuesday, June 9 via Silver Airways.

” The government has secured two flights, operated by Silver Airlines, to take the first group of students in on Tuesday, June 9, 2020,” Education Minister, Octavia Bonnie, said at a COVID-19 media briefing on Friday. “One flight will leave Fort Lauderdale with 50 students. Although the flight has a capacity of seventy, regulations require that only 50 can embark on this port.”

She said another 20 students will board the flight in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“On that same day, another group of students will board a second flight leaving San Juan at 1:00 pm,” Bonnie added. “This means that, by the grace of God, 100 of our precious students will be home.”

According to the minister, the students will be expected to follow the protocols which are in place for arrival in Dominica.

These include wearing a face mask, exercising hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, undergoing screening to include a COVID-19 test and undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

Bonnie said more students will arrive on June 24.

However, she said the ministry of education is now faced with the challenge of repatriating some students who had previously indicated that they did not want to come home and those who did not fill in the fact-finding form provided online by her ministry and who are now interested in coming home.

“We will take the data of these students and try our best to facilitate them as soon as we possibly can,” Bonnie stated. “However, we must deal with the students who have been enquiring and waiting to return home first.”