COVID-19: Dominicans go ‘creative crazy’ in mask-making

“In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.”

Some Dominicans are embracing that age-old quote by Albert Einstein and are responding to the acute need for face masks which have now become a staple of recommended measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and protect the public.

Some Dominican entrepreneurs and businesses have grasped the opportunity to help address the shortage of masks on the island and, at the same time, generate some income.

Helier Blanc is one such person who has decided to invest in mask-making and is now earning an income from it.

She explained that she was first prompted to make masks back in February for her personal use, as a protective measure, prior to the carnival celebrations.

“However, it was only after the outbreak of the virus in Dominica when the Dominica Medical Association (DMA) reached out to the general public encouraging persons who could, to construct masks, I, of course, heeded the call, realizing that I could play my part and contribute in a positive way to help limit the spread of the virus,” she told Dominica News Online (DNO).

Blanc is a small business owner and for her, it has not been easy.

“As a small business, we are faced with our fair share of challenges which includes financing, labour and most recently, we are having to deal with a new challenge as it relates to the sourcing raw materials such as elastic. However, we are being creative and working with what is available for the time,” she stated.

Another individual who has taken advantage of the need for masks is tailor, Cecil “Checker” Burnette.

Burnette told DNO, “I am not making them (the masks) on a large scale. You see, the people that buy my masks tell other people and that’s how the word spreads around.”

He said his masks are “reusable, made out of cloth and lining in between plus a double layer of cloth across the nose and mouth.”

The Dominica Fashion and Design Association (DOFA) has also “happily” seized the opportunity to utilize the skills and creativity of its members in providing protection masks during this pandemic.

“We want to highlight that according to medical conclusions and the WHO (World Health Organization), cloth masks are not 100% effective in protecting from the virus. It is, however, better than having no protection at all,” a member of the DOFA cautions. “All masks should be washed before first use. This is to avoid infection from the possible transfer of the virus from surfaces to the fabric and importantly, to rinse out possible running/loose dye from the fabric.”

DOFA also advises members of the public that, in addition to wearing the cloth masks, they should ensure other precautionary measures are taken to protect themselves effectively.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the Health Promotion Unit in the Ministry of Health, Mignon Rolle-Shillingford, says while the department of health welcomes the homemade masks, they are asking people to observe the same protocols as for the N95 Mask.

“You need to wear them properly always on your face so as to reduce transmission…be careful when removing them because if not, you will be transmitting the disease if you have it,” she advised.

Rolle-Shillingford is calling on everyone to wear a mask.

“I protect you and you protect me. We may well have persons with signs/symptoms of the disease walking on the streets and you don’t know, so the wearing of the mask is key and vital,” the health professional stated.

Rolle- Shillingford also reminded people that the disease gains entry through the eyes, nose and mouth and hence, the need to wear the mask properly.

She is also advising that the home-made mask be used with caution since some of them are made with “all kinds of materials and cannot absorb the cough and sneezing” like the N95 mask.

The names of some of the people involved in the production of masks and their contact information are posted below.

Crystel Hilton – https://www.facebook.com/crystelhiltondesigns/

Helier Blanc – 225-8406.

Deborah Mikkie Graham – 295 1458

Vilma Samuels – 616 4234

Avena Prince – 614 8445

Kimara Matthew – 315 7171

Cecil “Checker” Burnette – 245-0012

Kim Langford – 277 9820

Some pictures of mask designs sent to DNO.

Helier Blanc

DOFA

Cecil “Checker” Burnette

Kim Langford