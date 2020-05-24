COVID-19: Dominica’s Health Minister announces a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions

“As of 25th May, opening hours of business will be Monday to Friday up to 6:00 pm, Saturdays up to 3:00 pm.”

This disclosure came from Minister for Health, Dr Irving McIntyre, as he announced an easing up of restrictions which the Dominica government has put in place to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

“It is recommended that buses allow no more than three persons per row,” the minister continued while delivering an update on COVID-19 on Saturday evening.

He said recommendations have also been made for the reopening of churches, restaurants for sitting-in service and gyms and this could happen as soon as next weekend depending on the outcome of ongoing discussions between stakeholders and the ministry of health to develop guidelines and protocols.

The minister stressed that “all of this is being done with extreme caution to avoid sacrificing our present health status and gains that we have made so far.”

He said that the ministry of health has also been having “extensive discussions with the Ministry of Education as relates to our students, details of which will be made available in subsequent briefings.”

Regarding the opening of borders, Dr McIntyrehe stated that discussions have been continuing regionally but locally, the government has also been developing a national plan.

Some returning Dominicans, including overseas students and cruise ship workers, have been quarantined and according to Dr McIntyre, all remain asymptomatic. He added that, on completion of quarantine, they will be further discharged to home quarantine and monitored by the district health team.

“We urge all of those in quarantine to adhere to the quarantine guidelines and see it as their contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in Dominica,” the health minister stated.

He asked Dominicans to be cognisant of the fact that returning nationals and opening of borders will put Dominica at risk of importing cases and gave the assurance that the ministry of health will take all necessary action to limit that risk as much as possible.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has remained at sixteen for the last 46 days.

The number of active cases is now at zero.