COVID-19: Dominica’s Michele Henderson joins international artists to ‘spread smiles and stay well’ in music video

As individuals and institutions the world over face unprecedented challenges, Grammy Award-winning music legends teamed up to help spread a smile and stay well. The result is the music video “Spread a Smile,” a modern-day “WE ARE THE WORLD,” that has already hit over 5 million views, generating an international following across more than 100 nations. The music video inspiration and now internet sensation features Grammy Award-winning legends Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke, Mark Isham and David Campbell among an array of 60 international artists, as well as Dominican singer-songwriter and Goodwill Ambassador Michele Henderson.

“From the moment it starts, from the first line, people start smiling. It’s that contagious,” said Michele Henderson when reflecting on the impact of the video.

This uniquely inspired collaboration comprises an ensemble filming from their homes around the world. Artists participated from New York, Los Angeles, Bogotá, Melbourne, Cape Town and more than a dozen other cities across Europe and the United States.

“Spread a Smile” tells viewers that, even if you’re stuck at home, you can lift the world up by spreading positivity.

“It gives something for people to look forward to,” continued Henderson. “It infuses positivity into the negative situation.”