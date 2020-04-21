COVID-19: Dominica’s Michele Henderson joins international artists to ‘spread smiles and stay well’ in music video

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at 7:47 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

As individuals and institutions the world over face unprecedented challenges, Grammy Award-winning music legends teamed up to help spread a smile and stay well.

The result is the music video “Spread a Smile,” a modern-day “WE ARE THE WORLD,” that has already hit over 5 million views, generating an international following across more than 100 nations.

The music video inspiration and now internet sensation features Grammy Award-winning legends Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke, Mark Isham and David Campbell among an array of 60 international artists, as well as Dominican singer-songwriter and Goodwill Ambassador Michele Henderson.

“From the moment it starts, from the first line, people start smiling. It’s that contagious,” said Michele Henderson when reflecting on the impact of the video.
This uniquely inspired collaboration comprises an ensemble filming from their homes around the world. Artists participated from New York, Los Angeles, Bogotá, Melbourne, Cape Town and more than a dozen other cities across Europe and the United States.
“Spread a Smile” tells viewers that, even if you’re stuck at home, you can lift the world up by spreading positivity.
“It gives something for people to look forward to,” continued Henderson. “It infuses positivity into the negative situation.”

It’s a message harmonized through the video by Smash Mouth’s Greg Camp, Australian Grammy Award winner Kate Ceberano, Chilean singer-songwriter Alberto Plaza, Argentine star Diego Verdaguer, Israeli singer-songwriter David Broza, Cuban-born bass virtuoso Carlitos Del Puerto, Idols South Africa star Tebogo Louw and Colombian actor-comedian Andrés López.

“Spread a Smile” is about the power of togetherness in a time when we’re all apart. Even though we are all keeping our distance, we are all in this together.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.