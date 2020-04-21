COVID-19: Dominica’s Michele Henderson joins international artists to ‘spread smiles and stay well’ in music video

As individuals and institutions the world over face unprecedented challenges, Grammy Award-winning music legends teamed up to help spread a smile and stay well.
The result is the music video “Spread a Smile,” a modern-day “WE ARE THE WORLD,” that has already hit over 5 million views, generating an international following across more than 100 nations.
The music video inspiration and now internet sensation features Grammy Award-winning legends Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke, Mark Isham and David Campbell among an array of 60 international artists, as well as Dominican singer-songwriter and Goodwill Ambassador Michele Henderson.
It’s a message harmonized through the video by Smash Mouth’s Greg Camp, Australian Grammy Award winner Kate Ceberano, Chilean singer-songwriter Alberto Plaza, Argentine star Diego Verdaguer, Israeli singer-songwriter David Broza, Cuban-born bass virtuoso Carlitos Del Puerto, Idols South Africa star Tebogo Louw and Colombian actor-comedian Andrés López.
“Spread a Smile” is about the power of togetherness in a time when we’re all apart. Even though we are all keeping our distance, we are all in this together.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.