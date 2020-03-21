COVID-19: DOMLEC says health and safety number one priority as critical electric service continues

At DOMLEC, the health and safety of customers, employees and the communities we serve is our top priority. We are prepared for the coronavirus pandemic and are taking steps to help customers – and to prevent the virus’ spread as we continue to provide vital energy to our customers.

General Manager, Bertilia McKenzie, says the essential work of generating, distributing and supplying electricity continues despite the current situation.

We have activated the following measures as part of our pandemic preparedness plan until further notice:

Limiting our employees’ in-person contact with customers.

Service connections and disconnection will continue for the time being.

Facilitating work-from-home scenarios for our employees who are not required to report to a worksite.

For employees who must continue to report to our premises: Requesting all employees with flu-like symptoms to remain at home and monitoring those employees through our health and safety team. Increasing our cleaning and disinfecting regimens throughout our facilities, and Implementing social distancing practices throughout the business.

All business travel has been suspended and we are monitoring any personal travel plans, imposing a 14-day self-isolation following travel from infected regions.

All face-to-face meetings have been suspended

We are sensitive to these challenging times and understand if a customer is unable to pay their bill on time because they are unable work, whether it’s due to self-isolation or illness — or some other pandemic-related circumstances. We urge these customers to call us at 255-6011/255-6005 or 255-6025 and make a payment arrangement plan.

As we continue to monitor the ever-changing situation, it is important for our customers to know that we’re here for them. We are able to respond quickly as the situation changes and we will keep our customers informed with important updates.

Customers can also visit the company’s Facebook page for up to date information or should they have questions or concerns. Kindly send messages through the message box.