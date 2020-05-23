COVID-19: Eagle Heights Ministry helps to feed less fortunate in Dominica

The Eagle Heights Ministry located in Grandbay and Pichelin is continuing its food distribution drive to assist the less fortunate in Dominica, especially those impacted during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO) on Wednesday, Pastor Jack Leatham, who is one of the main persons behind the drive, said so far, over 100 packages have already been delivered across the country.

He said items distributed include fruits, vegetables, provisions and groceries.

“We have been involved in charity for about 40 years and that is what we always do whenever there is a crisis. We step in to see how we can solve the problem,” Pastor Leatham said. “We have been doing this since [Tropical Storm] Erika and [Hurricane] Maria, this year it’s no different; it’s Covid-19 and it was said that certain people were receiving packages and others were not receiving and we went in full high gear right away.”

The pastor said he has been doing this for years,” and I just love it.”

Leatham, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a charity called Open Arms for Eagle Heights Ministry, said the first distribution was made during the May Day weekend to elderly from 90 years and over, followed by 80, 70 and 60 years-olds.

“So far we have gone as far as Portsmouth,” he stated. “We don’t just go and distribute items. People call to request specific items they will need, then we package it and distribute accordingly.”

Pastor Leatham said he is overwhelmed by the response of the people who have already received packages.

“It excites me and this motivates me to give more,” he said.

He thanked the farmers and other people who have contributed in one way or the other to the ministry to make this possible.