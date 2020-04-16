COVID-19: Economic stimulus package for Dominica could be announced soon – Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit could soon be announcing an economic stimulus package for the Dominica economy which has been affected by the rampaging coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an address to the nation on Sunday, April 11, the prime minister said, “In respect of those who have lost their jobs and whose businesses have been affected as a result of COVID-19, we are nearing the finalization of a package of measures and it is my hope, that very soon, I will be in a position to make an announcement to the nation.”

Skerrit’s announcement comes about a week after an emergency sitting of parliament, on April 6, where he criticised the proponents of an economic stimulus package as part of measures to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the timing was not right.

Although he did not specifically mention it, the prime minister appeared to be referring to recommendations for a stimulus package which the opposition United Workers Party had published earlier, to deal with the economic fallout from the dreaded COVID pandemic.

Skerrit made it clear, in his presentation at that sitting of parliament, that while his government is committed to assist every single citizen who will need help to ensure the survival of their businesses and to provide for themselves and their families, a stimulus package was not, at that point, a priority in the fight against the deadly virus. Saving lives, he said, was what mattered.

“There are some who will come and talk about a stimulus package and that is fine; that is great, but that is not our preoccupation now,” the prime minister stressed. “Our preoccupation now is about fighting this virus because what, as one economist says, what benefit is economic stimulus if none of us are alive to benefit from it?”

Skerrit did indicate that his government had been “doing things behind the scenes” including meetings with the IMF, the World Bank and the ECCB Monetary Council in order to mobilize resources, and speaking with the European Union in trying to redirect existing resources to assist persons who will be directly impacted financially and economically by this disease.

However, Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton, in response, insisted that a stimulus package is necessary to assist businesses and other vulnerable Dominican citizens who have been affected by the economic impact of the COVID pandemic.

He told parliament, “We have to come to the stage where we understand that there is a necessity for emergency public support that is going to maintain the livelihoods of people, maintain their employment income, delay mortgage payments, delay rent payments, provide groceries and medical and other necessary expenses. And we cited the example of reduced numbers on the buses (because of social distancing measures) which he said is going to affect the income of bus drivers and taxi operators.

“The question is, where is the compensation to them going to come from because they going to suffer loss” he said.”The people who are losing their jobs because the operations where they work are no longer functioning or are at reduced hours. What is there to subsist their income? So, we have to be thinking, Mr. Speaker, in our role as parliamentarians, we have to be thinking the best interest of the people. And that is why, we need to come to this parliament and we can do that tomorrow, to discuss a package of relief, recovery and economic stimulation.”

UWP senator, Ernie Jno Finn, who also addressed parliament, underscored her party’s position by encouraging the government to follow the footsteps of the other Caribbean islands “and prepare something for our people” to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 contagion.

“You have to do it urgently,” she stated.

Jno Finn agreed that people should stay indoors and respect the curfew.

“But we have people who will be struggling,” she argued. “Single mothers with children who are locked in, what are they going to do? Stay inside, but how are you going to survive?

“Government should tell them because they need to know and when they know, maybe they will feel a little better.”

Prime Minister Skerrit also mentioned his intention with regard to the stimulus package at a meeting with major economic stakeholders on Thursday 9th April to discuss an economic stimulus package for the country.

The president of the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) Kenny Green said On Wednesday at a Ministry of Health briefing on COVID-19 that the DAIC endorses the government’s health-first approach to dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is challenging for all of us. We recognize that every day we are being contacted by businesses who are looking for avenues of flexibility with regards to the current conditions they operate under, he said.”However, as has been identified by Dr. Ahmed (national epidemiologist), we are making progress in terms of the health-first approach and the sooner that we can achieve the health goals and get to the level where we can open up domestically, the better for the entire economy and the general public.”

Some of the countries in the OECS that have presented economic support packages for their citizens include St. Kitts, Grenada, St Lucia

and St Vincent and the Grenadines.