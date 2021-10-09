COVID-19 forces Dominica women’s U-17 team to withdraw from Concacaf qualifiers

DFA/DNO - Saturday, October 9th, 2021 at 3:00 PM
Dominica has pulled out of the Concacaf Women’s Under 17 qualifiers which were scheduled to be held in Florida from October 18-25, 2021.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Dominica Football Association (DFA), Gerald George, announced earlier today that the team’s participation has been cancelled as seven members have tested positive for COVID-19.

He said per the requirements for travelling out of the country, the travelling delegation had their PCR tests done on Friday and the results, which were released on Saturday, revealed that unfortunate news.

George said the rest of the team will be isolated in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols and wished the infected members a speedy recovery.

  1. Worried
    October 10, 2021

    A blessing in disguise? They were going to send an underprepared team to create more embarrassment for us.

  2. Dr Clayton Shillingford
    October 9, 2021

    Well the key question is had they ALL been vaccinated and following the COvid 19 protocols or listening to Blessings et al on Q 95

    • We the People
      October 11, 2021

      No. The key question is – would they have been allowed to travel if vaccinated and positive?

      • Da Girl
        October 11, 2021

        I think the thought behind the statement by Dr. Shillingford is that being vaccinated makes the body less susceptible to contracting the virus. It is not 100% effective as is known..it’s just that it makes you less susceptible.

        • Worried
          October 11, 2021

          That is not correct. It protects you from becoming SERIOUSLY ill. It does not have a role in whether you contract the virus or not. You still have to protect yourself by observing the recommended protocols. At least one woman who had two doses of the vaccine ended up at the Covid Centre, and two others are among the dead.

    • Gary
      October 11, 2021

      The PC test were done on Friday, the results on Saturday, so what happened on the days before Friday, say Thursday wasn’t the players all healthy during practice, are the players all vaccinated, are these PCR test reliable, just asking questions.

    • Gary
      October 11, 2021

      Why the focus on Blessings et al. on Q 95, why make them a scapegoat for the problem, are you being rational, keep blaming Blessings et al. on Q 95.

