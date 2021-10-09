COVID-19 forces Dominica women’s U-17 team to withdraw from Concacaf qualifiers

Dominica has pulled out of the Concacaf Women’s Under 17 qualifiers which were scheduled to be held in Florida from October 18-25, 2021.
Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Dominica Football Association (DFA), Gerald George, announced earlier today that the team’s participation has been cancelled as seven members have tested positive for COVID-19.
He said per the requirements for travelling out of the country, the travelling delegation had their PCR tests done on Friday and the results, which were released on Saturday, revealed that unfortunate news.
George said the rest of the team will be isolated in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols and wished the infected members a speedy recovery.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
A blessing in disguise? They were going to send an underprepared team to create more embarrassment for us.
Well the key question is had they ALL been vaccinated and following the COvid 19 protocols or listening to Blessings et al on Q 95
No. The key question is – would they have been allowed to travel if vaccinated and positive?
I think the thought behind the statement by Dr. Shillingford is that being vaccinated makes the body less susceptible to contracting the virus. It is not 100% effective as is known..it’s just that it makes you less susceptible.
That is not correct. It protects you from becoming SERIOUSLY ill. It does not have a role in whether you contract the virus or not. You still have to protect yourself by observing the recommended protocols. At least one woman who had two doses of the vaccine ended up at the Covid Centre, and two others are among the dead.
The PC test were done on Friday, the results on Saturday, so what happened on the days before Friday, say Thursday wasn’t the players all healthy during practice, are the players all vaccinated, are these PCR test reliable, just asking questions.
Why the focus on Blessings et al. on Q 95, why make them a scapegoat for the problem, are you being rational, keep blaming Blessings et al. on Q 95.