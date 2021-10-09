COVID-19 forces Dominica women’s U-17 team to withdraw from Concacaf qualifiers

Dominica has pulled out of the Concacaf Women’s Under 17 qualifiers which were scheduled to be held in Florida from October 18-25, 2021.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Dominica Football Association (DFA), Gerald George, announced earlier today that the team’s participation has been cancelled as seven members have tested positive for COVID-19.

He said per the requirements for travelling out of the country, the travelling delegation had their PCR tests done on Friday and the results, which were released on Saturday, revealed that unfortunate news.

George said the rest of the team will be isolated in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols and wished the infected members a speedy recovery.