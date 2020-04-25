COVID-19: Three more patients in Dominica recover; some services to resume

Dominica News Online - Saturday, April 25th, 2020 at 7:52 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Minister for Health, Dr. Irving McIntyre – image was taken from Government of Dominica Youtube channel

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Dominica has dropped to three (3).

Minister for Health, Dr. Irving McIntyre, announced at a press briefing on Saturday evening that the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Dominica has risen to 13 and there are now only three active cases on the island.

He said in light of this development, the technical committee of Ministry Health COVID-19 operations has recommended that some amendments be made to SRO 15 of 2020 to allow some more services to resume operations.

“The recommendations in addition to the services which are already functioning would include insurance companies, laundry services, book stores and auto mechanic shops,” Dr. McIntyre revealed at a press briefing on Saturday evening.

However, based on the committee’s recommendations, a number of restrictions will remain in place and will be reviewed when the second cycle of the curfew order comes to an end on May 4th, 2020.

“That is, closure of bars, night clubs, game shops, closure of hair saloons, closure of manicure and pedicure shops, closure of barbershops,” Dr. Mcintyre stated.

He said the ministry of health will continue to review the situation and be proactive in its approach.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 16 and so far, no patient has died.

383 people have been tested and 362 of those have turned out to be negative.

There have been no new cases during the last 18 days.

The latest COVID-19 numbers for Dominica can be seen in the chart posted at the bottom of this article.

 

 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. Blessed
    April 25, 2020

    PRAISE THE LORD! Thank Him for His Faithfulness.
    Correction:
    Saloon: A place for the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks; a room or place for general use for a specific purpose; a dining saloon on a ship; a large cabin for the common use of passengers on a passenger vessel.
    Salon: A shop, business, or department of a store offering a specific product or service, especially one catering to a fashionable clientele.
    https://www.dictionary.com/

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.