COVID-19: Three more patients in Dominica recover; some services to resume

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Dominica has dropped to three (3).

Minister for Health, Dr. Irving McIntyre, announced at a press briefing on Saturday evening that the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Dominica has risen to 13 and there are now only three active cases on the island.

He said in light of this development, the technical committee of Ministry Health COVID-19 operations has recommended that some amendments be made to SRO 15 of 2020 to allow some more services to resume operations.

“The recommendations in addition to the services which are already functioning would include insurance companies, laundry services, book stores and auto mechanic shops,” Dr. McIntyre revealed at a press briefing on Saturday evening.

However, based on the committee’s recommendations, a number of restrictions will remain in place and will be reviewed when the second cycle of the curfew order comes to an end on May 4th, 2020.

“That is, closure of bars, night clubs, game shops, closure of hair saloons, closure of manicure and pedicure shops, closure of barbershops,” Dr. Mcintyre stated.

He said the ministry of health will continue to review the situation and be proactive in its approach.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 16 and so far, no patient has died.

383 people have been tested and 362 of those have turned out to be negative.

There have been no new cases during the last 18 days.

The latest COVID-19 numbers for Dominica can be seen in the chart posted at the bottom of this article.