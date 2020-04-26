COVID-19: Guidelines to prevent digital-related eye strain

Use of digital devices can affect the eye. Screen time use has also been associated with developmental outcomes, obesity, poor sleep quality and eye development, namely increase myopia (near-sightedness) in children.

Use of digital devices such as cell phones, computers, tablets, and television does not cause permanent damage to the eye. However uncomfortable feelings in the eye can be experienced after staring at these devices for a long period. This is referred to as digital-related eye strain. It can affect people of all ages. This eye strain can also be experienced when doing other close work for a long time like reading books, writing, sewing etc. You are also exposed to blue light from these digital devices

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in the use of digital devices. This will result in an increase in the number of people experiencing digital-related eye strain. It is important therefore that people are educated as to how they can manage the digital-related eye strain.

The symptoms of digital-related eye strain are:

Blurred vision.

Pain around the eyes and or headaches

Dry eyes: Burning, Tearing, Foreign body sensation in the eyes

Guidelines to relieve the eye strain:

Moisturize your eyes

Blink: The number of times you blink is reduced with close work from 15 to about 5 times per minute. This leads to dry eyes. Blinking moisturizes the eye surface. Therefore make a conscious effort to blink frequently. Artificial tears eyedrops: Put one eyedrop in both eyes every 4 hours while working on the computer or when the eyes feel dry.

Regular breaks using the “20-20-20 rule”:

Every 20 minutes shift your eyes to look at an object at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This will relax the muscles in your eyes used for focusing on near objects.

Set a timer to remind the child how often to look into the distance. Alternate reading an e-book with a real book and encourage the child to look up and out the window every other chapter. After completing a level in a video game, look out the window for 20 seconds. Pre-mark books with a paperclip every few chapters to remind your child to look up. On an e-book, use the “bookmark” function for the same effect.

Prescription glasses: Use your glasses prescribed by an eye specialist.

Adjust Brightness and Contrast of the digital device:

Adjust your screen brightness to match the level of light around you. If the digital device screen glows brighter than your surroundings, your eyes have to work harder to see. Increase the contrast on your screen to reduce eye strain.

Reduce the Glare:

The screens on today’s digital devices often have a lot of glare. Try using a matte screen filter to cut glare. Check with your computer store or cell phone store to see what they can provide. Avoid using digital devices outside or in brightly lit areas, where the glare on the screen can create eye strain.

Adjust Position at the Computer:

Poor posture can contribute to muscle tightness and headaches associated with eye strain.

When using a computer, you should be sitting about 25 inches from the screen. Position the screen so your eye gazes slightly downward, not straight ahead or up;

Contact Lens Users and Digital Devices:

People who wear contact lenses and use digital devices for long periods of time may find dry eye to be an ongoing problem:

Give your eyes a break by wearing your glasses instead. Don’t sleep in your contact lenses, even if they are labeled “extended wear.” Always use good contact lens cleaning practices You may use Rewetting eyedrops to moisturize your eyes while you wear your contacts. These are moisturizing eyedrops specifically formulated to be used when wearing contact lens. They are not the same as regular artificial tears. If your eyes are consistently red, blurry or watery, or they become sensitive to light or painful, see your ophthalmologist

Blue light exposure

Blue light does affect our natural wake and sleep cycle. During the day, blue light wakes us up and stimulates us. Too much blue light exposure late at night from your phone, tablet or computer can make it harder to get to sleep.

Therefore limit your screen time in the two to three hours before you go to bed. Many devices have nighttime settings that minimize blue light exposure in the evenings.

