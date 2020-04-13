COVID-19: Herbert Volney gets slammed by Trinidad Chief of Police for ‘irresponsible’ comment

Herbert Volney, a former government minister and a former High Court judge in Trinidad, with Dominican roots, has been criticized by Police Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago, Gary Griffith, for comments he posted on Facebook claiming that the commissioner could not “lawfully stop anyone from having a party at their home”.

Griffith responded to the post hours after co-ordinating an operation in which 16 people were arrested at a secret COVID-19 party at Alicia’s Guest House, St Ann’s, with a team of officers from the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).

Volney seemed to be responding to Griffith’s statement on Thursday (April 9) that police would stop anyone who hosts COVID parties at their homes over the long Easter weekend, noting such events pose a threat because of their potential to spread the COVID-19 virus.

On Friday, however, Griffith advised “law-abiding citizens and responsible citizens to disregard the voices of those desperate for attention, and trying their best to make themselves relevant, but now giving incorrect and inappropriate advice.”

Making direct reference to Volney, Griffith said he expected better from a former judge.

