COVID-19: Herbert Volney gets slammed by Trinidad Chief of Police for ‘irresponsible’ comment

CNC3 - Monday, April 13th, 2020 at 5:32 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Herbert Volney

Herbert Volney, a former government minister and a former High Court judge in Trinidad, with Dominican roots, has been criticized by Police Commissioner of  Trinidad and Tobago, Gary Griffith, for comments he posted on Facebook claiming that the commissioner could not “lawfully stop anyone from having a party at their home”.

Griffith responded to the post hours after co-ordinating an operation in which 16 people were arrested at a secret COVID-19 party at Alicia’s Guest House, St Ann’s, with a team of officers from the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).

Volney seemed to be responding to Griffith’s statement on Thursday (April 9) that police would stop anyone who hosts COVID parties at their homes over the long Easter weekend, noting such events pose a threat because of their potential to spread the COVID-19 virus.

On Friday, however, Griffith advised “law-abiding citizens and responsible citizens to disregard the voices of those desperate for attention, and trying their best to make themselves relevant, but now giving incorrect and inappropriate advice.”

Making direct reference to Volney, Griffith said he expected better from a former judge.

Read the full story from CNC3.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.