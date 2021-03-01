COVID-19 hinders rehabilitation of fisheries complex

Covid-19 has hindered rehabilitation works on the Roseau Fisheries Complex, according to Fisheries Officer, Kurt Hilton.
The complex was severely impacted during the passage of Hurricane Maria.
Hilton told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview that the project is expected to last for one (1) year and will cost about US$10-million.
“We have had the commitment of the Japanese Government to rehabilitate the building and the only hindrance now is the event of Covid-19 that has prevented the Japanese Government from selecting a contractor to begin the work,” he said.
“As long as travel restriction is lifted in Japan and citizens are allowed to travel, work can begin,” Hilton added. “The good thing about this project is everything has been put in place on a bilateral level.”
According to the fisheries officer, the World Bank Programme is addressing the issues of the restoration of the main fishing assets such as the boats and engines, and the Roseau Fisheries Complex.
Hilton went on to say that not only will the market and the essential services be restored, but the remodeling of the fish market area will now contain a modern fish processing area that will enable fishers to be better prepared to meet international standards regarding export requirements.
Hilton said the assessment in relation to the rehabilitation of the fisheries complex will be done in April this year.
8 Comments
Are there no workers in Dominica capable of undertaking this task?
it’s clear some people here don’t read before commenting, “As long as travel restriction is lifted in Japan and citizens are allowed to travel, work can begin,” Hilton added. “The good thing about this project is everything has been put in place on a bilateral level.
The hold up is on the Japanese side not on our side here in Dominica…..
Do you mean to tell me people have to travel from Japan to rebuild this fisheries complex. What skill set are the people from Japan bringing in with them that locals do not have. We are indeed doomed!
I had to repeat it twice, and ask myself, does anyone else see what this is showing me?
It shows me people will have to travel from Japan to work on this project, so they are waiting for “travel restriction is lifted in Japan and citizens are allowed to travel, work can begin” Come on people, wake up here.
It did not hinder the construction of a luxury mansion for Roosevelt Skerrit, did it. At least we now know where the man priorities are.
nonsense. It not hindering the PM’s wall in morne Daniel from being constructed. It not hindering all other projects on island from being completed. 2021 almost 4 full years after Maria. Same thing for Goodwill secondary any many other important buildings that were put on the back burner. Hillborough bridge has been down since 2015 with TS Erica. Excuses.
