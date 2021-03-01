COVID-19 hinders rehabilitation of fisheries complex

Covid-19 has hindered rehabilitation works on the Roseau Fisheries Complex, according to Fisheries Officer, Kurt Hilton.

The complex was severely impacted during the passage of Hurricane Maria.

Hilton told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview that the project is expected to last for one (1) year and will cost about US$10-million.

“We have had the commitment of the Japanese Government to rehabilitate the building and the only hindrance now is the event of Covid-19 that has prevented the Japanese Government from selecting a contractor to begin the work,” he said.

“As long as travel restriction is lifted in Japan and citizens are allowed to travel, work can begin,” Hilton added. “The good thing about this project is everything has been put in place on a bilateral level.”

According to the fisheries officer, the World Bank Programme is addressing the issues of the restoration of the main fishing assets such as the boats and engines, and the Roseau Fisheries Complex.

Hilton went on to say that not only will the market and the essential services be restored, but the remodeling of the fish market area will now contain a modern fish processing area that will enable fishers to be better prepared to meet international standards regarding export requirements.

Hilton said the assessment in relation to the rehabilitation of the fisheries complex will be done in April this year.