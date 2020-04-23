COVID-19: Manufacturers’ Association satisfied with sale and purchase of fresh produce and local products initiative

President of the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA), Severin McKenzie, says the association is satisfied with the cooperation received from farmers on the island following its new initiative launched in light of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

This initiative is to facilitate the sale and purchase of fresh produce and other local products in a safe environment online in order to help cope with the nutritional needs of the population and to promote social distancing and discourage person-to-person contact, the main cause of the community spread of the virus.

The activity is being done in collaboration with Dominica News Online (DNO) and other media institutions.

“We are satisfied with the cooperation that we have been getting from the farmers, we are encouraged with the response we have received and it seems that a number of consumers have taken advantage of the opportunity,” he told DNO during an interview on Tuesday.

According to Mckenzie, because of the restrictions at the Roseau Market where the facility is opened for just a few hours, a few days a week, many people are very reluctant to go to the Roseau Market to get their fresh produce.

“So the initiative we have taken having this facility for people to purchase particularly their fresh produce, ground provisions and vegetables online or via telephone-WhatsApp has proven to be a very convenient approach for a number of persons,” he stated.

McKenzie said the DMA is encouraging persons to continue to take advantage of the initiative.

“We are encouraging farmers particularly to promote their products that they have, by going online on DNO and the Dominica Manufacturer’s Facebook page in order to expose their products and also to expose their contact information so that the consumers can make direct contact with them,” he encouraged.

Meantime, McKenzie indicated that the DMA plans to continue the initiative beyond Covid-19.

“People are going to continuously require fresh produce. What we have seen is that we have seen some consumers establishing almost a permanent relationship where they are asking the farmers to just deliver their products to them at the end of every week, some are doing it every two weeks,” he explained.

He said further that the DMA encourages the farmers to collaborate with their counterparts in the villages to request for certain items they do not have.

“So you do not have cabbage, but you know your client wants cabbage, you could take the cabbage from your counterparts in the village and ease up the burden of everybody having to try to deliver their own thing,” he explained

Consumers can WhatsApp their information to Mckenzie, at 2451249.