COVID-19: MayFest 2020 cancelled; DABA takes safety measures

The Marigot Development Corporation (MDC), has taken the painful decision to cancel MayFest 2020.

The announcement was made through a press release.

“The Marigot Development Corporation (MDC) has been monitoring the situation surrounding the Global COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic. In keeping with the advice and recommendations provided by the relevant international and regional authorities such as WHO and PAHO, we have taken the painful decision to cancel MayFest 2020,” the release said.

The release continued, “As social distancing is an important component in the fight against this virus, the cancellation of MayFest 2020 is part of the Marigot Development Corporation commitment to playing its part in limiting importation of cases and/or community spread.”

The release went on to say the health and wellbeing of Dominica and the community is important to the MDC and so the corporation urge everyone to adhere to the advice given by the relevant authorities as it relates to COVID-19.

The MDC apologizes for any inconvenience that the cancellation of Mayfest 2020 may have caused.

The event is expected to be back next year, April 30th through to May 3rd 2021.

Meantime, the Dominica Amateur Basketball Association (DABA) has announced that in keeping with the national response strategy now employed to contain and eradicate the COVID 19 Virus, it has decided to undertake the following actions until further notice:

The cancellation/postponement of the Dominica Youth Basketball Program (DYBP) with immediate effect, the cancellation of all training for National Teams as well as training with all primary, secondary and college teams, and the cancellation of all physical Meetingswith immediate effect. The DABA has also postponed the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The release said the DABA will provide the necessary updates when there is more clarity on the current situation and as to when we can reschedule the various postponed activities moving forward and will attempt to continue to keep in contact when possible.

DABA would like to remind everyone to stay safe and remember to follow the suggestions and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, with particular for Community and Home Care: