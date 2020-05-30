COVID-19: Places of worship in Dominica allowed to open from May 30 with certain restrictions

Minister for Health Dr Irving McIntyre says recommendations have been made for the reopening of churches from May 30 “in accordance with the issuance of an order by the President.”

Dr McIntyre said at a Ministry of Health briefing on COVID-19 on Friday evening that the opening is subject to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

He said protocols have been discussed and provided to various churches and religious officials.

The list of protocols which the minister refers to, for the reopening of churches or places of worship is posted below.

GOVERNMENT OF DOMINICA

DOMINICA MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS

PROTOCOLS FOR RE-OPENING

OF CHURCHES OR PLACES OF WORSHIP