COVID-19: Places of worship in Dominica allowed to open from May 30 with certain restrictions

Minister for Health Dr Irving McIntyre says recommendations have been made for the reopening of churches from May 30 “in accordance with the issuance of an order by the President.”
Dr McIntyre said at a Ministry of Health briefing on COVID-19 on Friday evening that the opening is subject to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.
He said protocols have been discussed and provided to various churches and religious officials.
The list of protocols which the minister refers to, for the reopening of churches or places of worship is posted below.
GOVERNMENT OF DOMINICA
DOMINICA MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
PROTOCOLS FOR RE-OPENING
OF CHURCHES OR PLACES OF WORSHIP
- All churches or places of worship must implement the following protocols which make provision for guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- The stipulated date for re-opening of churches or places of worship is May 30, 2020.
- The clergy or religious minister shall be responsible for the strict implementation of these protocols.
- Having separate entry and exits is recommended as the ideal, however, in the absence of this, movement of congregants in and out of the facility should be controlled.
- Religious congregations, with the exception of funerals and weddings, will be allowed with the adherence to social/physical distancing of no less than six feet.
- Congregants of the same household will be allowed to sit together, however, the distance of six feet must be maintained between separations of different households.
- The number of congregants allowed in the facility will be determined by the ability to maintain the social/physical distancing of no less than six feet and must be restricted at any one time in order to ensure that a distance of six feet is maintained between every household and congregant.
- The number of congregants in the choir should be limited to ensure maintaining of social/physical distancing of six feet.
- Ushers should be available to provide direction and to ensure that social/physical distancing is maintained.
- All congregants should wear a face mask or face covering upon entering the facility.
- Hand washing or sanitizing of hands must be done before entering and upon leaving the facility as per the guidelines presented by the Ministry of Health.
- The traditional greetings of hugging and handshaking are not allowed.
- There should be no passing along of collection/tithe offering baskets from one congregant to the next.
- The church or place of worship facility must be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected prior to opening and must be sanitized before and after each use.
- Ongoing sanitizing and disinfecting of washroom facilities are required.
- All surfaces, musical instruments, tools and furnishings must be sanitized or disinfected.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Good luck with those directives.