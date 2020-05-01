COVID-19: PM Skerrit says part of IMF funds to be used for unemployment relief

Prime Minister Skerrit has said that part of a $14US million donation to Dominica from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be used to bring some relief to citizens who have lost their jobs due to the effects of COVID-19 and to support persons with small businesses.
He said the rest of the money will be used to assist in various economic investments and activities.
Skerrit said during a radio program on FM on Thursday, that the idea is to “kick in” income support within the month of May and promised to provide more details to the public on how things will operate.
He said the money received is only 89.4% of Dominica’s total quota.
“These are extraordinarily concessionary financing and the government is free to use it for whatever purpose…,” the prime minister stated. “But I believe that the intention of the government is to use some of these funds to help income support [to] those who have lost their jobs and also to help many small businesses who have been directly impacted by COVID-19.”
Skerrit said one of the main areas of focus will be the Public Sector Investment Program as he believes that the government, through construction, can invest significant sums of money into the economy which would create jobs and economic activity to benefit the entire country.
“We have been for the last several months in the process of mobilizing resources. We’ve been doing so on a bilateral basis and we have also been doing so from a regional standpoint both at CARICOM level and also at an OECS sub-region level,” he noted
He added that the fund from the IMF came with no conditions and is grateful for the partnership shown by the organization.
Meantime, the prime minister mentioned a $100 million road reconstruction project which, he said, will take place in different communities.
According to him, the construction will begin from the Emerald Pool area and will continue on to the Pagua community.
“I approved of the contract for the reconstruction of the roads from the Emerald Pool area down to Castle Bruce, to the Kalinago Territory and all the way up to Pagua. If we can invest these monies in the next several months one can appreciate the impact this will have on unemployment in this area,” Prime minister Skerrit stated.
He said these operations will not only benefit the selected communities but the entire nation.
7 Comments
Every time the PM opens his mouth he stirs controversy. Which financial organization such as the IMF gives loans to economically dysfunctional countries like Dominica without stringent conditions and guidelines. The IMF always makes certain that they can recoup their money. Dominica doesn’t have favorable financial ratings as their economy is in an indefinite period of malaise for two decades and counting. The poor will have to further tighten their belts and pay through their nose to repay this loan. This government headed by the Greatest Mendicant, Roosevelt Skerrit, has made a mockery of national pride. Dominicans around the world have to walk with heads bowed in shame as their government is always the first to traverse the world, with tin cup on hand, begging for its people’s survival.
DNO where previously Skerrit say they going and build a $100 million road? All of a sudden he saying new project coming, if he had all that money y he crying for people to pay tax, try to bra-kay Social Security and going IMF?
And IMF loan with no conditions? Well he real special. Skerrit lying so much i dunno what to say. One time is airport, then is Loubriere to Grand Bay road, next time is the Marina in Canefield. But look Anichi hotel in possy stalling.
Skerrit, Skerrit why are you telling lies again. The IMF clearly states that the countries’ authorities should use the funds for essential health-related expenditures and income support to ease the impact of COVID-19 on the population and not as you state, that the government is free to use it for whatever purpose… Why can’t this man for once be upfront with the people? The other question, does he still need the money from the DSS now and if so for what reason??
This is what the Prime Minister likes….for whatever purpose.
No wonder he send back social Security offer since DSS would be administering the disbursement not the PM Rapid Response Unit. WEEH
We not even sure of what the months ahead will look like ….the rest is for road. IMF relief fund is not for road until we are out of the woods Sir.
ppl cannot eat road
No is “People cannot eat concrete”
“Reginald Austrie 1998”