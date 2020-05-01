COVID-19: PM Skerrit says part of IMF funds to be used for unemployment relief

Prime Minister Skerrit has said that part of a $14US million donation to Dominica from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be used to bring some relief to citizens who have lost their jobs due to the effects of COVID-19 and to support persons with small businesses.

He said the rest of the money will be used to assist in various economic investments and activities.

Skerrit said during a radio program on FM on Thursday, that the idea is to “kick in” income support within the month of May and promised to provide more details to the public on how things will operate.

He said the money received is only 89.4% of Dominica’s total quota.

“These are extraordinarily concessionary financing and the government is free to use it for whatever purpose…,” the prime minister stated. “But I believe that the intention of the government is to use some of these funds to help income support [to] those who have lost their jobs and also to help many small businesses who have been directly impacted by COVID-19.”

Skerrit said one of the main areas of focus will be the Public Sector Investment Program as he believes that the government, through construction, can invest significant sums of money into the economy which would create jobs and economic activity to benefit the entire country.

“We have been for the last several months in the process of mobilizing resources. We’ve been doing so on a bilateral basis and we have also been doing so from a regional standpoint both at CARICOM level and also at an OECS sub-region level,” he noted

He added that the fund from the IMF came with no conditions and is grateful for the partnership shown by the organization.

Meantime, the prime minister mentioned a $100 million road reconstruction project which, he said, will take place in different communities.

According to him, the construction will begin from the Emerald Pool area and will continue on to the Pagua community.

“I approved of the contract for the reconstruction of the roads from the Emerald Pool area down to Castle Bruce, to the Kalinago Territory and all the way up to Pagua. If we can invest these monies in the next several months one can appreciate the impact this will have on unemployment in this area,” Prime minister Skerrit stated.

He said these operations will not only benefit the selected communities but the entire nation.