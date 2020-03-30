COVID-19: Police break up church gathering in Antigua; church leader to be charged

Lawmen in Antigua and Barbuda yesterday dispersed a church gathering in a village called Bolans because there were more than 25 members assembled.

In fact, the Jamaican pastor, Uriah Taylor and a deacon were taken into police custody and could possibly be charged.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Gaston Browne declared a state of emergency and ordered a mandatory curfew which officially took effect Saturday night.

For the next two weeks, the nightly curfew will be in place from 8 pm until 6 am and no more than 25 people can be in any social gathering at any one time, including a church.

Police say when they arrived on the scene were met hostile members who tried to restrict the actions of the authority.

Attorney General, Steadroy Benjamin, said the police were sent to put an end to the illegal service and arrested one of the members who was also charged for the battery of a police officer. He is accused of pushing the officer and preventing him from carrying out his duties.

The attorney general stated that despite the advice given by the established churches last week Sunday, he is appalled that this gathering took place. Benjamin urged Antiguans and Barbudans to adhere to the guidelines set out by the government to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Frankie Thomas, corroborated Benjamin’s account of the events and said that when lawmen arrived at the Bolans New Testament Church of God, they were obstructed during the execution of their duties.

He said the pastor will be charged.

Here’s the video that circulated on social media.