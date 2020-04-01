COVID-19: Standpipes for hand washing are in place says DOWASCO

As measures to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) intensify, The Dominica Water and Sewerage Authority (DOWASCO) is reporting that the standpipes promised by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit a little over a week ago, have been fully installed.

PM Skerrit said on March 19 that the government had taken a decision to install standpipes in the city of Roseau to facilitate hand-washing in Roseau in the battle against the dreadful virus which has infected more than 900,000 people and killed over 45,000 around the world.

DOWASCO has told Dominica News Online (DNO) that there are now several fully-installed and ready-to-use hand washing facilities in various parts of Roseau.

The company says this was done to encourage everyone to wash their hands and to maintain proper sanitation during the outbreak of COVID-19.

The standpipes have been installed in the following locations: opposite Flow, Going Places, Grand Bay bus stop, Fresh Market, Soufriere Bus Stop, Methodist Church, Marigot Bus Stop, Best Price, Canefield Bus Stop, Irock, Burtons, Grand Fond Bus Stop and Jackson’s.

And although, in keeping with government’s advice, DOWASCO shut its office from March 26, the company told DNO that there will be no issue in providing a constant flow of water to the public through these standpipes.

DOWASCO says it has effected its emergency plan and only emergencies will be attended to during this time of closure.