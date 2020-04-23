COVID-19: Top health official warns Dominicans not to be complacent

As the positive Covid-19 cases decrease in Dominica, Director of Primary Health Care, Dr. Laura Esprit, is warning the general public that they should not be complacent.

She was addressing a press briefing on Tuesday.

At present, Dominica’s Covid-19 cases remain at 16 with 9 recoveries and 7 active cases.

“Our last positive case was confirmed on April 7th, 2020, which is exactly 14 days ago. As a result, some of us have breathed a sigh of relief and have become, unfortunately, complacent,” she said.

Dr. Esprit continued, “My fellow Dominicans, whilst the frontline and essential workers, as well as the public, deserve commendation for the general compliance to this fight this misconception that we are out of the woods is misleading and can potentially create the environment for the virus to thrive.”

According to her, the ministry’s aim is to dig deep, tracing, tracking and hunting for the virus.

“However,” she said, “if the public grows complacent that the lucky number 6 is our pick and subsequently develop a laissez-faire attitude, then all our gains we have made thus far in the containment of the virus, will be lost.”

Dr. Esprit pointed to the possibility of “silent transmission” which she said makes it difficult to identify carriers of the virus, thereby adding to the fuel of the COVID pandemic.

To illustrate, she mentioned the 16th confirmed case who she said did not complain of having a fever, dry cough and breathlessness, but tested positive for Covid-19.

She said the case of the “young, strong and vibrant” male essential worker who did not complain of any of the typical symptoms of the disease is, what in medicine, is referred to as an atypical presentation.

”What made it atypical or outside of the norm? Information received stated that the client was presenting with only the loss of taste and smell, subsequently, upon discussion, he confirmed that this was his usual complaint when he is about to get the flu,” Dr. Esprit explained.

She said when he was asked why, in this instance, he decided to report his concerns, he stated that he was encouraged to seek medical attention.

Dr. Esprit added that the suspect was subsequently swabbed and a positive test result was obtained.

The Primary Health Care Director said from a public health standpoint, this is the most worrisome of cases.

“Most times the virus presents with mild symptoms or it is not entirely unusual for someone, in this case, to have the virus but not yet presented with showing symptoms which we call pre-symptomatic symptoms,” she explained.

She went on,“The challenges that when we are sick it’s easier for someone to notice we are unwell and as a result we are inclined to seek medical care,”.

However, she said in the absence of feeling ill one can be contagious and transmit the disease to others, “hence, the importance of physical distancing and adhering into the guidelines of using masks and frequent hand washing to protect ourselves, while treating others as potential Covid suspects.”

“This will apply to visits to the supermarkets, the banks, utility companies, bakeries,” Dr. Esprit stated.