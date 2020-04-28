COVID-19: We will welcome compensation from the government say bus drivers

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that special consideration will be given to bus drivers whose earnings remain a growing concern within the transportation sector in Dominica.

Since physical distancing measures were introduced in Dominica due to COVID-19, bus owners have faced significant financial loss as they were only allowed to carry one passenger per row. This created a huge burden on their pockets.

Health officials recently changed that restriction to two persons per row.

“Rest assured, in my address in respect to the physical measures, you will have some special consideration, so let us work with each other to see this through. Your government will look after the people of Dominica as we’ve done in the past,” the prime minister said during a weekly COVID-19 press briefing on Saturday.

Skerrit cautioned bus owners about “extraordinary” increases in bus fares and said that although he understands the challenges that owners face on a day to day basis as it relates to the reduction in numbers of passengers, he is against the increase in fares.

He said even if these restrictions were to be lifted completely, there are still some persons who not travel on buses consisting of more than fifteen people because of their knowledge on the importance of social distancing.

The prime minister added that the government will continue to take care of its people stating that bus drivers are as “special” and are as equally impacted as the persons who own small enterprises.

Meantime, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Mahaut Bus Drivers Association, Worrel St.Jean, said compensation for the services of bus drivers is welcomed as they are all operating at a major loss.

“We are already taking a 75% cut from our regional position because when you have to carry four people and your capacity is sixteen, that is already 75% short, so if the Prime Minister said he is going to compensate us for that, we are thankful and if he could do it as soon as possible, it would assist the bus drivers,” St. Jean remarked during an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO).

He indicated that prices of tires, oil and gas also put a strain on bus owners as the prices of these items which are essential to their trade remain the same.

With regard to the prime minister’s remarks about bus drivers who are increasing their bus fares, St. Jean said this is an illegal act as prices can only be changed by the Transport Board of Dominica.

He told our newsroom that more Mahaut buses are back in full operation because of the decrease in COVID-19 active cases but noted that there has been a decline in passengers as people remain indoors.