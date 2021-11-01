COVID-19: What will it take to protect the Americas?

Ten months after the first vaccine for COVID-19 was authorized for use by the WHO, most people in the Americas remain at risk.
We must face the daunting reality that the overreliance on imported health products – including lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines – has left this region vulnerable. We cannot wait for the next health emergency to act, as ending this dependency will require long-term planning, investment and, above all, collaboration.
Despite the pervasive inequality within and across countries, our region has achieved high coverage of routine childhood vaccines, which have saved lives and secured a chance of a better future for several generations. The Americas was the first region in the world to eliminate rubella, to eradicate smallpox and to be declared polio-free.
Yet, during the worst pandemic in a century, we are struggling to secure enough vaccines to protect our people and though 41% of the population in Latin America and the Caribbean has been immunized, coverage remains very low in the poorest areas of our region. Why has access to COVID-19 vaccine been so different?
Simply put, there are not enough vaccines available, and the ones that are, have not been equitably distributed. Nations with more resources, or with established manufacturing capacity, secured the lion’s share of vaccines for their people, while the rest of the world must wait. This delay cost countless lives around the world, but especially in economically stratified regions like ours.
We have no option but to close this gap. Vaccine donations remain critical, but we need to look elsewhere for long-term solutions.
That is why the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is championing an ambitious new program to expand vaccine manufacturing capacity in Latin America and the Caribbean, where vaccine availability has been very uneven. It builds on the proven expertise of our institutions and the strengths of our scientific community.
As a first step, a private company in Argentina and a public institute in Brazil were selected as hubs to develop and produce vaccines using cutting-edge mRNA technology.
The mRNA initiative is just one part of a broader platform that aims to serve the needs of the entire region, by linking capacity across countries to produce different components of the pharmaceutical supply chain. No single nation has the means to transform the current landscape on their own. We must align around a shared plan and coordinated investments to make the Americas more self-sufficient.
It is not enough to act during this emergency. Expanding manufacturing and bringing vaccines closer to where they are needed require lasting commitment from governments across our region, and the active engagement of global funding partners.
It also requires that the few companies that hold the required technical knowledge and patents are prepared to share these to help diversify global production of vaccines and medicines. Failure to do so, will keep the world struggling with insufficient output for months and, possibly, years to come.
The upcoming G20 summit is a crucial opportunity to embrace this vision and secure it with strong financial and technical commitments.
We can only succeed if countries in the Americas work together to locally produce the tools that can get us out of this pandemic and leave us better prepared for the next.
COVID-19 has shown that there is no pathway for recovery while our neighbours continue at risk. Science and innovation that remains out of reach will not protect us. Solidarity and self-reliance in vaccine production will.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
19 Comments
There is no need for COVID-19 vaccine mandates. If the vaccine worked and stopped transmission, those vaccinated would have no fear of the unvaccinated. If the COVID-19 vaccine does not stop transmission, then mandating them is pointless.
There is no need for COVID-19 vaccine mandates. If the vaccine worked and stopped transmission, those vaccinated would have no fear of the unvaccinated. If the COVID-19 vaccine does not stop transmission, then mandating them is pointless.
This Clarissa lady just like to be noticed. She makes a lot of noise and saying nothing. What does she know about the virus and the ways in which it’s being spread? Does she believe that quarantine is a way to prevent the spreading of this virus? Does Clarissa know that there are some very proud people in the labor party who has zero regards for the quarantine which they themselves advocated for? Of course she knows. But because she Clarissa is one of the people eating from skeritt’s “droppppings” she hasn’t got the guts and courage to mention anything concerning these fools who make a mockery of the quarantine which is a vital part of the protocol. Thus, all the quarantine and safe in Nature facilities should be closed. And I’m sure that Clarissa would be in favor of that. She needs to shut the F&$@K up and buy a new Wig.
Thats a real insult on a Medical doctor. I DON’T think do she is a well established doctor. Before she went yo WHO she was my mother’ gynecologist. This woman don’t need a thing from Skeritt. Very established and educated again what ashame. No one forces you to take the Vax but you can respect Doctor Etienne.
I told you all a long time ago she is a waste of time; I don’t believe what you read are written by her.
Her face appears with with the articles, which is like a rubber stamp used to endorse the words and opinions of ghost writers!
If she is an M D, I wonder which medical institution she attended.
Vaccine hesitancy.. more shaming language. You people are not medical officers, you’re drug pushers. There cant be hesitancy if vaccination is not mandatory. Very insulting to people’s intelligence. Tired of these vaccine shills.
more young people dying randomly since this vaxx ting start… you all ignoring the death and here still pushing this propaganda. Look I see two more death announcement today, both young people, but all you playing blind!
@Waiting For Airport, so before the vaccines are you saying that young people never died? A little learning has always been dangerous.
Carissa you need to stop talking; you do not even know what is taking place in Dominica; read Zandoli again his comments will sever you well.
You are giving credit to WHO, which did nothing to procure any vaccine; you personally did nothing to help; what can you do anyway?
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Talk rubbish; which makes be question if you are an MD; or simply graduated from Roosevelt University of Punjab, with one of those things he bought!
Now the credit you are giving to a dead organization WHO’ give glory to the young Black scientists and medical researcher, the Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett (who may have roots in Dominica) who was at the forefront of the development of the NIH Moderna vaccine.
“Ten months after the first vaccine for COVID-19 was authorized for use by the WHO, most people in the Americas remain at risk.”
Carissa, once again I need to suggest you shut your mouth; you need to shut up; as usual you are blowing hot air, like that in CO2; or fart! The definition of the term Americas, is the term used often to refer to the 50 United States.
Here is an: i.e; Canada and Mexico are part of the Americas.
So, you need to be specific, since North and South America do exists, so if you are talking about Latin America, be specific, because I believe that Dominica would somehow be part of that region; and that simple lie you could not avoid; so am going to throw it in your face.
You don’t know that it was the the Federal Government of the United States who authorized the use of the Moderna Vaccine in America the “WHO” simply accepted the result, and ran with it; WHO did not have anything to do with the development of the vaccine; thank the young black girl…
FROM Director of PAHO Dominican Dr Carissa Etienne quote
“COVID-19 has shown that there is no pathway for recovery while our neighbours continue at risk. Science and innovation that remains out of reach will not protect us. Solidarity and self-reliance in vaccine production will”
Another warning to ANTI VAXXERS. a clear message re vaccines > I understood that the problem in Dominica is NOT lack of vaccines but hesitancy of ANTI VAXXERS
The problem is not hesitancy of ‘Anti Vaxxers’ (aka people with common sense)… its the lies and sinister agenda of those pushing the vaccines. People are dying, getting all kinds of reactions and not once have we seen the likes of DNO/CNN/BBC or any other ‘official news platforms’ do an article discussing this.
Medical professionals all over the world are speaking out, employees of the companies producing the vaccines are speaking out, but we see instagram/FB etc censoring and even removing them. All information is one sided and all concerns are being stiffled.
Then there is the reality that the vaccines do nothing. You can still catch and spread. The people we see dying tend to be the ones who took it. The places with the highest vaccinations (Israel/UK etc) are the places with the most infections. None of the official info proves itself in reality.
So we have to ask ourselves, what is the true reason for these vaccines???
ADMIN: You are entitled to your own views just not your own facts.
Vaccines do seem to protect from hospitalization and death when compared to unvaccinated populations but so does naturally acquired immunity which seems to also last longer. However, for the unvaccinated this also means one is more likely to be hospitalized or even die without effective treatment from COVID infection: https://www.healthgrades.com/right-care/vaccines/natural-immunity-vs-vaccine-acquired-immunity-which-is-better
There are more recorded deaths from COVID infection than deaths as a result of COVID vaccination:https://www.medpagetoday.com/special-reports/exclusives/95119
Your claim about the UK is true and was initially true for Israel. However, Israel’s recorded infection rate, hospitalizations and deaths have plummeted after administering booster shots to most of the population: https://ourworldindata.org/vaccination-israel-impact
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jemimamcevoy/2021/10/01/israels-covid-booster-rollout-shows-early-success-as-cases-hospitalizations-plummet/?sh=5da9641d4f9e
Her you are what I term an internet troll, submitting all kinds of link’s to all sorts garbage.
You talk as if you are some sort of medicl authority, or an epidomotholgis, talking garbage: not even knowing what you talking about!
You do not have a name, your educational background is undefined, yet speak a subject which has devastated the world, thus far has baffled, and remains a boggling disease to medical researchers, and scientists.
Had it not for these new vaccines, more than eight hundred thousand people would be dead in America, not counting the rest of the world.
“Dominicans ware their stupidity on their forehead like a badge of honor” (Pierre Charles P.M).
I can bet you anything you have no background in health science, knows nothing about biology human anatomy nothing, however, Instagram, Facebook YouTube, and the has fully educated you medically.
How very sad!
That should read: “yet you speak on a subject which has devastated the world and thus far has baffled, and remain a mind giggling disease to medical researchers and scientists.”
I may add here, it is your kind how are ignorant of the scientific truth who picks rubbish on social media, and as they say in Dominica and run 🏃♂️ with it.
I read one of your submissions talking about propergan, when you are the propagandists.
@Waiting For Airport, so before the vaccines are you saying that young people never died? A little learning has always been dangerous.
@Dr Clayton Shillingford, there is need to not call all those who are hesitant to take the vaccine anti vaxxers. Anti vaxxers are against vaccines period, no matter which vaccine it is, whilst most who are hesitant to take the Covid-19 vaccines have been quite happy and willing to take other vaccines. Some who were hesitant gave up their objections once cash and other incentives were offered. The cast majority are simply hesitant because of pride, ignorance and plain stupidity. They no longer trust their doctors and health providers on the vaccines even if they trust them on other health issues. It will all blow over in the medium term. Those who know not and don’t know that they don’t know are fools, shun them
We can manufacture as many vaccines to vaccinate our populations 10 times over, but when we have that level of vaccines hesitancy, the results will be the same.
We have more than enough vaccines in Dominica to vaccinate more than 75% of the population, but we are still stuck well 40%. What good is manufacturing vaccines going to do when so many people have made it clear they have no interest in being vaccinated?
There is something you do not understand or overlook. Once the Vaccines are manufactured and in the hands of the authorizes it has been already bought and paid for, the makers of the vaccine are the beneficiary, the sad thing is what about the expiration dates. There are reports that thousands of vaccines are being dump due to expiration date.
Gary, you are now into “they say”. where did you get that report from?
I would like you to quote the expiration date you saw on any of the vaccine container.
Boy, when they first came with the physzzer it had to be kept certain temperature they Had issues when they attempted to despenced it in certain rural areas in the United States, hampered by snow and weather conditions, they did not throw any vaccine away, because on Freeways they vaccinated people preventing a waste.
Now there was in America, a case of sabbortag where someone deliberately left a quantity unrefrigated, but that had nothing to do with expiration date.
In any event all medication do have expiration date.
So, what’s your argument?
You know in Dominica you all are experts on everything, except developing Dominica, and allowing Roosevelt curse to reign over you all.