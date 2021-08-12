COVID cases at 311: Government vamps up COVID-19 care facility in Portsmouth

As the number of active COVID-19 cases in Dominica jumps to 311, the government says it is vamping up its Covid-19 care facility in Portsmouth with a new structure for human resource, maintenance and equipment, meals and other support services,

Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre made the announcement during a press briefing on Wednesday night in which he revealed that of the 311 active cases of Covid-19 -all confirmed by PCR tests – 159 are male and 152 female whose ages range from age 2 to 88-years.

The good news is that so far there have been no deaths from the virus.

According to the minister, all 311 active cases are in isolation at the Covid-19 care complex in Portsmouth and all symptomatic and asymptomatic cases are recovering satisfactorily and are clinically stable.

“We have multiple facilities under our Covid-19 Care Complex in Portsmouth,” Dr. McIntyre stated. “This expansion was necessary not only to increase capacity in view of the present wave, but also to facilitate differentiation of the cases.”

Dr. Adrien Dechausay has been given a special assignment as the Medical Director of the new human resource structure which provides support for the Covid-19 Care Complex, and according to Dr. McIntyre, he will oversee seven doctors as well as 4 other medical directors.

The health minister stated that the doctors at the Covid-19 facility, along with the consultative group of specialists, are continuously engaged in the management of these cases on a daily basis.

He also mentioned a new nursing structure which has been approved by Cabinet and which includes, among other things, a Deputy Principal Nursing Officer and 4 Directors of Nursing. This new structure is to be headed by Deputy Principal Nursing Officer, Magdalene Alexander.

The minister commended all the healthcare professionals “who have readily come forward to provide this increased level of support in the management of Covid-19 and are now rallying together to contain the spread of the virus and provide consistent care to patients in a safe environment.”

He said testing will continue daily in communities around the island to ensure that every Dominican is able to ascertain his or her status. Testing will also continue daily at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Dr. McIntyre is encouraging the general public to get tested.

“Whether or not you are displaying symptoms and also if you are in contact with someone who tested positive,” he advised. “This is in your own interest and that of your family and country as well.”

An appeal to the private sector to encourage their staff to know their status and get tested has already taken root in the public sector where it is required that officers accessing various government buildings should be tested.

“We have already identified at least 3 cases from antigen testing,” Dr. McIntyre revealed. “This will ensure that we can reduce the risk of spread in the workplace.” he stated.

He reminded the public that per emergency order SRO 22 of 2021, a curfew remains in effect between 6:00pm and 5:00am daily until August 17th 2021 and during the day, only essential services should be accessed

“On Saturday you will be able to access the supermarkets from 6:00am to 1:00pm,” Dr. McIntyre stated. “A complete shutdown comes into effect from 3:00pm on Saturday until 5:00am on Monday.”

He urged everyone to adhere to these public regulations.

“If you do not need to be out in the public stay home, and just as important, avoid gatherings,” he warned.

The health minister encourages the public to follow the necessary protocols to reduce the chances of getting infected and prevent the spread of Covid-19 and strongly urges the adult population to get vaccinated.

“Vaccines remain the main defense against Covid-19,” he said.