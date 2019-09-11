Cozier Frederick described as ‘political handyman’ who will bring development to Salybia constituency

Cozier Frederick is competent and well connected – a political handyman, says Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Leader believes that Frederick is highly competent and well connected to bring development to the Kalinago Territory.

According to Skerrit, “Cozier Frederick can put the case of Dominica at the regional and international level and by the same token, he can understand and articulate the issues pertaining to domestic trade, commerce and industry. In other words, Cozier Frederick is a political handyman, with skills that I can use anywhere in the future government of Dominica.”

Skerrit told DLP supporters at the recent launch of Frederick as the DLP Salybia candidate for the upcoming general election, that the Kalinago people, now need an agitator to champion their cause and address their concerns.

“Now let us understand clearly what you the people of the Salybia Constituency need in a representative, in this third decade of the 21st century. There was a time when you needed an agitator; you need someone to go out and highlight your concerns, and agitate for improvements,” he stated.

“The reality is today, we know what is wrong with the Salybia Constituency,” Skerrit continued,”we know the prime needs and concerns of the Kalinago People and Atkinson Community. What we need at the helm of this constituency right now is a doer, a person who will get the job done fearlessly and comprehensively”.

The prime minister made it abundantly clear to the Kalinago People that “parliamentary representation is serious business. This is not a class four form captain you are electing; this is not an amity contest. You are voting for a representative because first and foremost, he (Frederick) can get the job done and because he is competent and connected. Cozier Frederick is very competent – ladies and gentlemen and no one in this country can deny this. So. says Roosevelt Skerrit.”

His plan is to make the Salybia Constituency the “lynchpin of the eastern and southeastern development strategy”. He wants Cozier Frederick and the new Kalinago Chief to work together in developing new tourism facilities and cultural centres to increase tourist arrivals and improve the tourism experience in the area.

“Cozier understands development! He understands the nature and operation of small business; he understands the importance of exacting minimum benefits from agriculture and not just producing primary products,” the prime minister assured his audience.

He said he envisages development of several cottage industries under Cozier Frederick.

He reminded the Kalinago people that they have been faithful to the Dominica Labour Party for the past 20 years and that the party has not let them down.

He added that he has been good to the people of Salybia constituency and so “I expect come election night, that the people of Salybia to be good to Labour”