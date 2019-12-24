CREAD identifies most vulnerable groups in Dominica

The Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica (CREAD) has said that it has identified the most vulnerable communities in Dominica and is putting together a plan to ensure that they become climate-resilient.

The findings came from a CREAD-developed-and-administered Resilience Tracker (that was approved by the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) and the Local Government Commissioner) from September 2019, to 41 village councils and five (5) communities not covered by councils. The Tracker covered an assessment of the physical vulnerability of communities, and the extent to which they have in place infrastructure and other systems to manage if isolated following a natural disaster.

Responses were received at the end of November, and from the analysis, communities were categorized into four groups based on their scores out of 100. The ultimate goal is the presentation of an initial analysis of vulnerable communities to the CREAD Policy Board in January 2020, development of Resilience Plans for those communities by March 2020, and incorporation of the requisite funding requirements into the budget-setting process, allowing the most vulnerable communities to implement key recommendations by the end of 2020.

Based on an analysis of the exercise, 13 communities are considered most vulnerable, 29 more vulnerable, 11 vulnerable, and 14 least vulnerable.

CREAD’s Community Resilience and Capital Projects Teams will commence working with the most vulnerable communities to undertake detailed assessments and make specific recommendations for enhancing their disaster risk reduction and disaster management structures, capabilities and facilities between January and March 2020.