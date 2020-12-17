Creole Heartbeat 2nd edition dubbed ‘historic’

The second edition of Creole Heart Beat, dubbed an international Creole magazine, which showcases Dominica’s culture, music, and other aspects, is now available to the public.

The first edition was published in November.

Owner and Editor of Creole Heart Beat, Leroy ‘Wadix’ Charles during an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO) recently, described this new edition as “historic”.

“This edition is historic in the sense that we were more broad,” he said. “We broadened the base of this edition, which is the second edition and the Christmas edition and we looked at several areas in Dominica.”

He continued, “so we felt it was extremely important to lay a platform where artistes, musicians and also stakeholders in the Creole industries have a platform because that is one of the deficiencies in Dominica where we can document some of what takes place in Dominica culturally and we felt it was very important to actually bridge that gap.”

According to Charles, the intention is to take it further afield to include the Francophonie world.

“We are now in discussions with Alliance Française to get magazines both in English and French to allow French readers to get the information,” he stated. “We also plan to get the magazine to Europe and eventually throughout the African continent, as a major mouthpiece for Creole entertainment.”

He mentioned, for instance, that some of the artistes being featured include Carlyn XP, the life of Carlyn XP and the work that she did during the Covid-19 with over 30 weeks of consecutive entertainment and therapy for those “bound between the walls of their facility.”

“We looked at Shelly [Sheldon Alfred], an up and coming superstar and former Junior Monarch,” Charles said. “We looked at his life and how progressive and the different types of musician he is, not only just a singer but also as an entertainer.”

He said the issue also includes a tribute to the late Creole Icon Felix Henderson by Justice Irving Andre as well The Creole Cuisine by Alix Boyd Knights.

“She has a culinary school in St Lucia and we felt that she could bring some quality to the content of our Creole cuisine,” Charles noted.

Charles mentioned also that Ian Jackson contributed with a feature, ‘Can have calypso competition via Zoom.’

He said Marva Williams of the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) looked at the music scene and her personal reflection of what’s taking place.

“We are also looking to have the Creole Heartbeat Awards sometime in 2021 if the Covid-19 pandemic gives a break,” he revealed.

Charles continued, “We are also looking at creating a Creole Heat Beat Federation where we can have different islands in the Francophonie world come together.”

Writer Jeno Jacob also contributed with a short story.

And not leaving out the centenarians, Charles indicated that at least three were highlighted in this edition, “all of whom are 102, all are male.”

Others featured were Dwivaez Hiking Group, ‘The Kalinago Creole Connection’, The Community of Giraudel, Rising Dancehall Artiste Colton T and his brand new hit, ‘What Does the Word Creole Mean to you?’ by Gordon Henderson and much more.

Meantime, in explaining the first edition of Creole Heat Beat Charles said some of the topics included, ‘The Impact of Cadence lypso’ on Creole and World Music’, by Gordan Henderson, ‘The Creole Wear in the Commonwealth of Dominica’ by Delia Cuffy-Weekes, ‘The Effects of Covid-19 on the International and Bouyon Music’ by Geoffrey Joseph who is the Manager of Triple Kay International, Tribute was paid to the late Pierre Labassiere.

He said there was also Greetings in Creole, a Creole Cuisine Corner where Ma Boyd was highlighted among others.