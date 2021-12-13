21-year-old Bense woman denied bail for possession of high-powered rifles and ammunition

A 21-year-old Bense woman has been denied bail following the recovery by members of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) of multiple firearms including two high-powered rifles and several rounds of ammunition which were allegedly in her possession.

“On December 1, 2021, members of the Task Force Unit, Drug Squad and Special Service Unit (SSU) conducted a search on the premises of Francian Joseph of Bense which resulted in a seizure of two AR 15 rifles and 90 rounds of ammunition,” Superintendent of Police, Richmond Valentine earlier reported.

Subsequently, Joseph of Lovers Lane, Bense, appeared before Magistrate Bernard Pacquette in the Portsmouth Magistrate court last week where several charges were read to her.

The police alleges that on December 1, 2021, at Lovers Lane, Bense, Joseph had in her possession, one black 9mm Taurus G-2 series magazine, one 9mm Smith and Wesson magazine, a 55 live 5.56 caliber rounds of ammunition, 35 live 9mm rounds, one black semi-automatic AR-15 rifle serial number-17002890 and one black semi-automatic AR-15 pistol serial number unknown, without being the holder of a valid license for any of the items.

The police also laid a charge against her for engaging in the unlawful movement of one black 9mm Taurus G-2 series magazine, one 9mm Smith and Wesson magazine, 55 live 5.56 caliber rounds ammunition, 35 live 9mm rounds, one black semi-automatic AR-15 rifle serial number-17002890, and one black semi-automatic AR-15 pistol, without being the holder of a firearms and ammunitions license.

At the hearing, the police prosecutor objected to bail stating that due to the nature of the offense and the penalty attached, the defendant may attempt to abscond justice if granted bail.

The presiding magistrate agreed and denied bail to the 21-year-old who was then remanded into custody at the Dominica State Prison.

The matter was adjourned to March 2022.