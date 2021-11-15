27-year-old Marigot man charged with murder; investigation continues into another homicide in that community

Dominica News Online - Monday, November 15th, 2021 at 1:50 PM
left: Accused Damali James and victim Dianer Chevor Henry

A 27-year-old Marigot man has been charged with murder in connection with one of two homicides which occurred days apart in that community.

Damali James, of Northend Marigot is now remanded in custody at the Dominica  State Prison following his appearance before Magistrate Bernard Pacquette at the Wesley Magistrate court on November 12, 2021, where the charge of murder was read to him.

It is alleged that on November 5, 2021, in Four Road Marigot he did murder 26-year-old Dianer Chevor Henry, contrary to law.

Since murder in indictable offense– expected to be tried in the High court before a Judge and jury– James was not required to enter plea.

According to initial information from the police, the alleged murder occurred following  an altercation between the deceased and the accused.

Following the incident, James was hospitalized for a few days then released into police custody.

At the hearing, attorney-at-law Joshua Francis, who was holding papers for the law Chamber of  Dyer & Dyer, made a request for bail but Magistrate Pacquette said he had no jurisdiction to grant the request.

The attorney argued that under the new bail act, a Magistrate can entertain the application, but Magistrate Pacquette disagreed.

James was remanded and the matter was adjourned to March 9, 2022, for Preliminary Inquiry (PI) to determine if there is enough evidence for the case to be heard at the High court.

Meanwhile, the police say their investigation into the homicide of Sherwin Alcendor continues.

On November 3, 2021,  the body of Alcendor was discovered in a garage in Melville Hall, Marigot, with multiple wounds.

No one has as yet been charged with murder in that matter but the police has informed Dominica News Online (DNO) that one individual is in police custody assisting with their investigation.

Sherwin Alcendor, Marigot murder victim

