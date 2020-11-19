BREAKING NEWS: Rodman Moses Lewis found guilty of murder

After deliberating for 1 hour and 15 minutes, a 5 man four woman jury has found Rodman Moses Lewis guilty of murder.
Lewis was charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother, Tricia Riviere.
Riviere was killed at her home in Stockfarm on November 3rd 2015.
The State has requested the death penalty for Lewis.
The Prosecution’s case was led by State-Attorney Sherma Dalrymple; Lewis’s defense attorney was Anthony Commodore and the Presiding judge was Justice Wynante Adrien Roberts.
More details to come.
How can we want forgiveness for someone who doesn’t ask for it ? His lawyer was against him frm the word go with that garbage arguments talking like she kill herself..
damnnnn. i really hope you had a chance to say sorry or feel sorry. and i hope you had a chance to make it straight with the heavenly father. i hope this teaches the fathers a lesson on teach the sons self control. we dont grow like treach talk to us dads teach us.
to the family of the young lady i am extremely sorry.
Death penalty!
I’d prefer my tax dollars go towards psychological help for the child than keep him fat and fed for life.
On another note I am relieved that justice was served…
Was about time…throw away the keys
The judge should show this murderer no mercy. Even after he slaughtered Tricia, he violated her person. To this day he has shown not even a tiny bit of remorse. For this gruesome murder, the court should make an exception and sentence him to death by hanging. Justice should also be swift. I hope he won’t be kept on death row for years eating taxpayers’ food.
Finally justice is being served!!!
But DNO add the year to the date she was killed because it’s misleading.
ADMIN: Thank you. The article has been updated.
Justice was done today, 19 Nov. 2030. Trivia Rivierre died on 3 Nov. 2015, over 5 years ago. Again I ask, why does it take so long in a small country like ours, that has so many lawyers, to bring a case like this to conclusion. Sorry but something is definitely wrong with our justice system.
just isn’t finished yet, they called for the death penalty I highly doubt that will be carried out in Dominica, he is going to spend some time in jail, he might even be let out after a couple years, Dominica that dere you know… on the expense of tax payers money