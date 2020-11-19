BREAKING NEWS: Rodman Moses Lewis found guilty of murder

After deliberating for 1 hour and 15 minutes, a 5 man four woman jury has found Rodman Moses Lewis guilty of murder.

Lewis was charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother, Tricia Riviere.

Riviere was killed at her home in Stockfarm on November 3rd 2015.

The State has requested the death penalty for Lewis.

The Prosecution’s case was led by State-Attorney Sherma Dalrymple; Lewis’s defense attorney was Anthony Commodore and the Presiding judge was Justice Wynante Adrien Roberts.

More details to come.