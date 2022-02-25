BREAKING: Rodman Moses Lewis sentenced to 18 years in prison for murder – no death penalty

Rodman Moses Lewis of Goodwill who was in 2020 convicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother Triscia Rivere has been sentenced to 18 years, 8 months and two weeks in prison.
Lewis, who pleaded not guilty to the crime, was convicted on November 19, 2020, of the 3 November 2015, murder of Riviere at her home in Stock Farm with a gas cylinder.
Following the guilty verdict handed down by a five-man, four-woman jury, after a six and a half week trial, the prosecution had sought the death penalty as they deem his action “the worst of the worst.”
However, in handing down her sentence today virtually , High Court Judge Justice Wynante Adrien-Roberts imposed a term of imprisonment on Lewis.
DNO will continue to follow this story.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
God bless Judge Roberts because she one of the best in the region and I know that was a hard decision. Left to me I would have sent him to the hangman noose like yesterday . Mister is lucky that this judge always tempers judgement with mercy because of her faith. Not that she cant sentence him to death but her Christian up brining has made her whom she is today. Further, I believe this is greater punishment than hanging because he will live the rest of his life STAINED with the blood of Triscia.
He shall see her in his sleep, on his bed, on his chair, at his work, in the bathroom and everywhere else he may roam.
Why wasn’t this sorry individual given the death penalty? This extremely light sentence will certainly not discourage anyone from commiting murder.
DNO you mean “188” or “18” years