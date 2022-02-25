BREAKING: Rodman Moses Lewis sentenced to 18 years in prison for murder – no death penalty

Rodman Moses Lewis of Goodwill who was in 2020 convicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother Triscia Rivere has been sentenced to 18 years, 8 months and two weeks in prison.

Lewis, who pleaded not guilty to the crime, was convicted on November 19, 2020, of the 3 November 2015, murder of Riviere at her home in Stock Farm with a gas cylinder.

Following the guilty verdict handed down by a five-man, four-woman jury, after a six and a half week trial, the prosecution had sought the death penalty as they deem his action “the worst of the worst.”

However, in handing down her sentence today virtually , High Court Judge Justice Wynante Adrien-Roberts imposed a term of imprisonment on Lewis.

DNO will continue to follow this story.