Bus driver appeals to Dominican public for support at his court hearing

Bus driver, Esrome “Hessy” George, is appealing to the public who “don’t support police brutality” to show up in large numbers at the Roseau Magistrate court on July 30, 2021, where he will answer four charges laid against him by the police.
The bus driver who says he fell victim to police brutality, now stands charged with assaulting Malcolm Williams, a member of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) while in the execution of his duty on April 12, 2021, at Canefield.
George is also accused of committing battery against the officer, obstructing and resisting arrest.
The charge follows an incident which occurred on the morning of April 12, 2021, as several bus drivers mainly from the west coast gathered in Massacre and embarked on a “go-slow” protest action moving at 1 km/h which resulted in a traffic jam stretching in a northerly direction all the way to Jimmit.
At some point during the protest, there was a clash between the Police and the protesters and George was later seen being carried away.
Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO), George labeled the charge as “unjust” and is therefore issuing a call to the public to dress in white and turn out in large numbers at the court.
“Sometimes when you corner a dog and the dog have no other choice but to jump on you, that’s how I see these charges. The police have nothing against me; all they want to do is [to] dirty my name and character in court.”
George continued, “ They were the one who attacked me at the protest. Kicked me, hit me and luckily my brother who is a police officer was there on the day to save me. Imagine what they would do to me if nobody was around.”
According to the bus driver, during the protest, a police officer was arguing with another bus driver over a key to remove a bus from the road.
“In passing, I saw one officer about to fall so I grabbed him and he thought I was in trouble with him so he turned and gave me a cough several times,” George claims.
George said his brother tried to deescalate the situation, however, the law men continued with their attack.
He said he was beaten, kicked, choked, and pinned to the ground with an officer’s knee on his neck for several minutes whilst others attempted to “wrongfully” arrest him.
“Police officers are people I help and people I have assisted on several occasions and I cried about this because I’m asking myself what I do to the officers for them to have me in that state. To make matters worse, whilst I was down, an officer gave me a kick like I’m a dog,” an emotional George recounted.
Following the incident, his brother and another civilian transported him to the hospital.
George said through his attorney, Cara Shillingford, that he intends to file a lawsuit against the officers and pleaded with the public to provide financial support for his legal fees.
The aggrieved bus driver said he is hoping that his action will bring an end to “police brutality in Dominica.”
14 Comments
BRAINDAMAGE,At least the police have 1 1/2 CXC how much LINTON have?NONE.If Linton has none and you following him that means you are a JACKA.Hear the other coonu BWA BANDAY”go to court dress in something white”you doe hear de man tell you he see the police falling and he GRAB him.What happened in parliament should have happened a long time ago.Throw these waste of time lazy ,lying SHIRKERS and JERKERS out of parliament.Just remember DLP won by 7,219 votes and there is only one PRIME MINISTER.The RT,HON,DR,DR ROOSEVELT SKERRIT.
Go to court tomorrow in numbers dressed in somethin white. After that head to Financial center en-masse for what happened in parliament today. Once there, demand the resignation of government, the firing of the police high command (Ag. Commissioner, Ag. Deputy Commissioner and Ag. Assistant Police Commissioner) and disbanding of the SSU until further notice. Enough is enough.
The High Command are all in Hollywood now (acting) on a stage trying to stay in their position because when Carbon comes back all jack back down one step. So they doing their best to please the supreme leader to force Carbon to retire to get confirmed in the acting positions. I myself eh want Carbon back because he is part of the current problem. So all MUST GO!
Salisbury, Salisbury, Salisbury let me see you now!!!!
BOY doe never say that in court,”I was passing I see a police officer about to fall I GRAB HIM”.Your brother,who is a police should tell you DOE tell the magistrate DAT.Of all the hundreds of people who was in the protest how come is you alone police arrest?You asking people to come in court in white,you must be a UWP TROUBLESHOOTER.You think de magistrate doe know what happening inDominica?Because UWP always DISRESPECTING the police you doing it to?
Bad boys, bad boys what you gonna do when they come for you. If you had carried your passengers that day, you would not be in that situation. Do not follow bad company. Now you crying out to people to come out in large numbers to support you.
That day all you show off on passengers. Take what you get, I hope you and the other bus drivers learn. Too much money all you like, we were all in the covid struggle not all you alone.
1. Why was he there?
2. What would small minded onlookers gain?
3. If you done nothing wrong why resist arrest.
4. As with most (not all) Dominicans they just love drama and think they above the law, learn to stop and listen.
5. Don’t get me wrong, the police for need to address issues in several departments including the inability and cowardice to manage drivers and their vehicles.
6. Dominica pull your head out of your as. and sort the island out road safety
Voice. You sound like one of those crooked cops with crooked eyes that was there..
So most of those ferocious Dominican police can hardly write their name, having one and a half CXC certificate…. much less to give a day’s event statement…
Their only intention is to harm the public because of their king Liar….
A lone voice. He was a bus driver. Read the news again and again. Then you will understand.
These police officers need to be held accountable..Dominicans won’t understand this until they themselves or a love one is at the end of such brutality.. everyone saw the videos a..sir please inform your attorney to set up a “gofundme” account so we can support you..GOODLUCK
I SHALL be there. I SHALL also make a monetary contribution to defray your legal expenses.
The Dominica Police Force is broken. One question: Which force is more professional and respects human rights: a) Haiti; b) Dominica; c: Same;
Please answer the questions with a, or b or c.
Thanks
I HOPE thousands will show up and support him because we have to take a stance against this corrupt government and it’s militia. Don’t forget, it will only get worse if we let them get away with it. Next time it might be YOU on the receiving end.
The Lord Jesus Christ said in his Sermon on the Mount, to “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”.
It is time that Dominicans began to treat the police and this Labour part government the same way that they the police and government treat the citizens of this country! “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”, this is the word of the Lord! But these same thieves, murders and other criminals are in one church or another and go on about their Christianity. The Bible has a word for you all, “Hypocrites”, that’s most of Dominicans today! And God is my witness.
@Truth Be Told: “And God is my witness” you say!
I pity you, that you don’t know that you have spoken a word of blasphemy right here because that phrase of yours is a damn lie against the Holy God!
If God was your witness, you would not have written any of that stinking thought above, against the people whom He called to be the Authority over the people of Dominica, and He never asked any of people like you to do the judging for Him.
The only witness you have as far as He is concerned is Satan himself, who has taken control of your mind as he is leading you to his abyss of darkness–again I say, how pitiful!
The Death Squad roughed up Danny Lugay and wrongfully arrested him – we did nothing
The Death Squad beat up a young man and his elderly mother – we watched but did nothing
The Death Squad falsely kept two innocent young men flying a drone in a most unsanitary cell for two nights – we did nothing
The Death Squad burgeoned Kerwin Prosper to death – we did nothing
The Death Squad best a peacefully protesting bus diver …………..- we have o support Mr. George or one day it just could be you or me they beat to nothing.
Moral of the story is simply this. Let’s take a stance and support Mr. George before one of us becomes the next deceased victim.