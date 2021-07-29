Bus driver appeals to Dominican public for support at his court hearing

Bus driver, Esrome “Hessy” George, is appealing to the public who “don’t support police brutality” to show up in large numbers at the Roseau Magistrate court on July 30, 2021, where he will answer four charges laid against him by the police.

The bus driver who says he fell victim to police brutality, now stands charged with assaulting Malcolm Williams, a member of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) while in the execution of his duty on April 12, 2021, at Canefield.

George is also accused of committing battery against the officer, obstructing and resisting arrest.

The charge follows an incident which occurred on the morning of April 12, 2021, as several bus drivers mainly from the west coast gathered in Massacre and embarked on a “go-slow” protest action moving at 1 km/h which resulted in a traffic jam stretching in a northerly direction all the way to Jimmit.

At some point during the protest, there was a clash between the Police and the protesters and George was later seen being carried away.

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO), George labeled the charge as “unjust” and is therefore issuing a call to the public to dress in white and turn out in large numbers at the court.

“Sometimes when you corner a dog and the dog have no other choice but to jump on you, that’s how I see these charges. The police have nothing against me; all they want to do is [to] dirty my name and character in court.”

George continued, “ They were the one who attacked me at the protest. Kicked me, hit me and luckily my brother who is a police officer was there on the day to save me. Imagine what they would do to me if nobody was around.”

According to the bus driver, during the protest, a police officer was arguing with another bus driver over a key to remove a bus from the road.

“In passing, I saw one officer about to fall so I grabbed him and he thought I was in trouble with him so he turned and gave me a cough several times,” George claims.

George said his brother tried to deescalate the situation, however, the law men continued with their attack.

He said he was beaten, kicked, choked, and pinned to the ground with an officer’s knee on his neck for several minutes whilst others attempted to “wrongfully” arrest him.

“Police officers are people I help and people I have assisted on several occasions and I cried about this because I’m asking myself what I do to the officers for them to have me in that state. To make matters worse, whilst I was down, an officer gave me a kick like I’m a dog,” an emotional George recounted.

Following the incident, his brother and another civilian transported him to the hospital.

George said through his attorney, Cara Shillingford, that he intends to file a lawsuit against the officers and pleaded with the public to provide financial support for his legal fees.

The aggrieved bus driver said he is hoping that his action will bring an end to “police brutality in Dominica.”