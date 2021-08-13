Calibishie father and son imprisoned for illegal entry

A Calibishie man, Franklyn Nixon and his son, Idris Nixon, are now inmates at the Dominica State Prison following a charge of illegal entry into Dominica.
The men appeared before Magistrate Bernard Pacquette on August 8, 2021, at the Portsmouth Magistrate court where they pleaded guilty to the charge.
Information from the court revealed that Franklyn, a male adult of Calibishie, resided in Guadeloupe for over 25 years and returned to Dominica six months ago while Idris was born in Guadeloupe.
According to the facts of the case, on August 5, 2021, Corporal Jerry Frank was on duty at the Calibishie Police Station when he received certain information, and later went on duty in the village with other police officers.
On arrival, the officer met with Franklyn and identified himself to him as a police officer dressed in plain clothes. He informed him that he was carrying out investigations into a report of illegal entry at Calibishie Bay via boat between July 16 and 17, 2021.
Franklyn was cautioned and he admitted to the crime. However, upon being arrested, he told the officer during an interview, that he was fishing and the boat went adrift.
The Calibishie man further stated that his boat drifted near Marie Galante as his fuel was low and he did not have enough fuel to come back to Dominica. As a result, he said, he went to Marie Galante, refueled, collected his son and returned to Dominica in the evening.
On August 7, 2021, Corporal Frank and other police officer were on duty in Calibishie where they met ldris and identified themselves to him. Corporal Frank informed him of his investigation of illegal entry with his father between July 16 and 17, 2021.
Idris was cautioned and he replied, “I came there on a boat with my father.” He was arrested and transported to the Calibishie Police station where he further stated, “I usually come to Dominica via the Anse De Mai port and all what my father said is true.”
A charge of illegal entry was subsequently preferred against both men and they were granted Station bail in the sum of $5,000.00 each to appear in court on August 12.
Investigations further revealed that Franklyn does not own a fishing boat and was not fishing on the day in question.
At the court hearing, Magistrate Pacquette reprimanded both men for their action.
He imposed a jail sentence of six months on Franklyn whilst Idris was ordered to pay forthwith, a fine of $3,000.00 and in default, six months imprisonment.
Idris was unable to pay the immediate fine hence, he was transported to the State Prison with his father.
11 Comments
Many of those who participated in the January 6th insurrection in the nation’s capital said in their defense that they were heeding the instructions of President, Trump. If this father and son had a lick of sense they should have told the police and magistrate that they were encouraged by the Prime minister and the representative from New Town. They should also have said that precedent was set when Choksi who isn’t a Dominican was the only one they know of who was arrested for illegal entry even if the police met the boat which brought him out at sea. Also that it’s alleged that Skerritt had a French passport and still contested the election in Dominca so they thought these gave them good standing to enter illegally as many Haitians come in by the back door too and it isn’t seen as a jailable offence. They should also promise to vote for labor in the next election instead of lying to the police about fishing knowing that Labor is always fishing overseas for votes 😂🤣.
I completely appreciate the seriousness of someone coming to the country via the back door, particularly when covid is raging in Dominica. However, unless that was clearly started as an aggravating factor that sentence seem far more severe than what has been imposed by the courts in other cases.
The problem with these sentences is that, if you done have the money to appeal those cases you spend needless amounts of time in prison.
I would definitely appeal that sentences. Not that I condone illegal activities. But the magistrate has to follow precedent.
They came on a boat right! It is not fair for both of them to pay and the smuggler(s) go free. The smuggler(s) too should also be fined and in jail!!! They also broke the curfew protocols.
How can you arrest and imprison them, when Coming in though the backdoor is part of our culture? I do not understand this.
We were informed to come swimming or with pwipwi. Is it only for some and only at certain times of the year…..maybe Every 4 years.
Set the men free..they had permission from uncle skerro
That is not part of our culture 😐…i believe u should go learn the country history
Your pm said that is part of our culture but i guess nobody is supposed to talk about that right?
Your PM’s word, nobody else’s.
Yep! We have to do the same with thousands of Haitians. Why do the police ignore them? They entered illegally as well. We need to clean up our Island by enforcing the laws we have on the books.
What imposed a jail sentence of six months to a father and son illegal entry into Dominica, You people in Dominica is having a laugh how many more people walking around Dominica, free as bird spreading that nasty Virus to us, I thought ugly Lenny, was bad but that new Virus coming our way is worse than Lenny.
What kind of message is that 6 months man 2 years then we can say lesson learnt
Great job magistrate Pacquito!
You should have asked about their vaccination status and if they were not vaccinated then jail them for 5 more years. You see, the El Supremo and the lady from New Town gave them the go ahead to enter through the back door. A lot of guys that were in the closet at the time started coming out as “happy” because they thought labour was endorsing rear entry because it is also called back door if you get my drift .
We have enough problems in Dca with covid for people to be still coming back door. I say to the magistracy if they continue start giving them the maximum in both areas, fine and confine.