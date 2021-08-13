Calibishie father and son imprisoned for illegal entry

A Calibishie man, Franklyn Nixon and his son, Idris Nixon, are now inmates at the Dominica State Prison following a charge of illegal entry into Dominica.

The men appeared before Magistrate Bernard Pacquette on August 8, 2021, at the Portsmouth Magistrate court where they pleaded guilty to the charge.

Information from the court revealed that Franklyn, a male adult of Calibishie, resided in Guadeloupe for over 25 years and returned to Dominica six months ago while Idris was born in Guadeloupe.

According to the facts of the case, on August 5, 2021, Corporal Jerry Frank was on duty at the Calibishie Police Station when he received certain information, and later went on duty in the village with other police officers.

On arrival, the officer met with Franklyn and identified himself to him as a police officer dressed in plain clothes. He informed him that he was carrying out investigations into a report of illegal entry at Calibishie Bay via boat between July 16 and 17, 2021.

Franklyn was cautioned and he admitted to the crime. However, upon being arrested, he told the officer during an interview, that he was fishing and the boat went adrift.

The Calibishie man further stated that his boat drifted near Marie Galante as his fuel was low and he did not have enough fuel to come back to Dominica. As a result, he said, he went to Marie Galante, refueled, collected his son and returned to Dominica in the evening.

On August 7, 2021, Corporal Frank and other police officer were on duty in Calibishie where they met ldris and identified themselves to him. Corporal Frank informed him of his investigation of illegal entry with his father between July 16 and 17, 2021.

Idris was cautioned and he replied, “I came there on a boat with my father.” He was arrested and transported to the Calibishie Police station where he further stated, “I usually come to Dominica via the Anse De Mai port and all what my father said is true.”

A charge of illegal entry was subsequently preferred against both men and they were granted Station bail in the sum of $5,000.00 each to appear in court on August 12.

Investigations further revealed that Franklyn does not own a fishing boat and was not fishing on the day in question.

At the court hearing, Magistrate Pacquette reprimanded both men for their action.

He imposed a jail sentence of six months on Franklyn whilst Idris was ordered to pay forthwith, a fine of $3,000.00 and in default, six months imprisonment.

Idris was unable to pay the immediate fine hence, he was transported to the State Prison with his father.