Derek Chauvin sentenced to over 22 years for murder of George Floyd

The US white ex-police officer convicted of murdering African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 has been sentenced to 22 years and six months in jail.
The judge said Derek Chauvin’s sentence was based “on your abuse of a position of trust and authority, and also the particular cruelty shown” to Mr Floyd.
Mr Floyd, 48, died after Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes.
His murder caused global protests against racism and police brutality.
Chauvin, 45, was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges last month. During his trial, his lawyer described the killing as “an error made in good faith”.
Chauvin was also told to register as a predatory offender and was barred from owning firearms for life.
He and three other former officers are separately charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights.
8 Comments
The frightening thing is how many people just like him still have a badge and a gun.
Well Steve stop counting. The kkk, white supremacists have infiltrated all police depts and the army. They always follow the lead of arabs/muslims and now using sleeper cells. Their police unions are so powerful that they even threaten politicians who speak up and are now a government within the U.S gov’t. They are too bloated hence the drive to defund them.
This is the face of a cold-blooded, unrepentant murderer. He offered an insincere, dispassionate, cryptic apology to George Floyd’s family at the sentencing hearing. This evil criminal should rot in a jail cell never to have contact with the outside world again.
He never really said anything except that he has pending legal matters so he was not at liberty to say anything. He never offered any apology. What he said was there are coming revelations which will make the family feel better. Not sure what could those be, but that’s what he said.
Why can’t those who allegedly killed Kerwin Prosper get the same treatment? Are they above the law?
There are many political goons and thugs in the CDPF that display behaviours similar to that of Chauvin or worse.
Their day awaits them too….!!
Human rights violation like mercilessly beating a subdued man, KIDNAPPING, unlawful detention, torture, etc should be frowned upon by all law abiding citizens, and those who are so involved should suffer the consequences.
A few years back .a man was arrested in Portsmouth without a bruise on his skin..next day he died in his cell… autopsy prove bones in his body was broken…5 police officers was arrested.. commission carbon say that is murder…but all who was charge and arrested never answer a question…If a cop ever wash me hard bcus
I hope those we have here will learn…police have beaten and killed a number of people here and none have been jailed…even recently d man from kingshill…but their days are numbered….as for thosr liers lawyer….my god is patiently waiting for you all…