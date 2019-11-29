Dominican in line to head Antigua & Barbuda police force

Dominican, Atlee Rodney, is widely tipped to become the new head of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.

Rodney has been acting in that position for almost two years now but his new opportunity arose after the dismissal of the Commissioner of Police Wendel Robinson on Tuesday.

Robinson, who was born in St Vincent and the Grenadines, was on suspension since April 15th, 2018, when the Police Service Commission in Antigua began an internal investigation into complaints of sexual misconduct by male colleagues under the commissioner’s care.

The investigation later led to charges being brought against him and Rodney has been acting since.

In order for Rodney to become the next Commissioner, the PSC would have to make a recommendation to the prime minister which he has to accept.