Dominican in Antigua charged with failing to wear mask, cries foul

A Dominican living in Antigua and Barbuda has been charged with failing to wear a face mask, disorderly conduct by making noise, resisting arrest, battery on a police officer, failing to give her name, failing to give her address, using indecent language, and escaping lawful custody.

Mellisa Johnson pleaded guilty to using indecent language but not guilty to the other seven charges.

She will be placed on trial in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court sometime in September.

Johnson who was seen on video, in what appeared to be a struggle with a police officer making rounds on social media last week, has been slapped with 8 charges from police.

In the video, there was a policeman attempting to arrest her for not wearing a mask outdoors.

She was unwilling to be subdued or carried away.

The video was being shot by a second woman nearby who has a full view of the situation.

From the video, it appears that she insisted on waiting for other police officers to arrive and resolve the situation rather than be taken away by the arresting officer.

At least, that’s how it appeared anyway. In the course of things, the officer maintains his grip on the woman’s clothing, at times tugging her along, with her struggling to remain in place and not be taken away.

At one point, both the officer and woman resolve to stand in the street and wait for other officers to arrive. It is totally unclear whether it was he or she who summoned them.

Towards the end of the video, a police vehicle arrives, and the woman explains herself to an officer or officers unseen, within the vehicle.

She says her mask was on her face but below her nose. She questioned why she should be arrested for failing to wear a mask in such circumstances.

At several points during the video, and when she spoke to the unseen occupants of the police vehicle, she accused the policeman who attempted to arrest her of quote of “making break” on her.

By this she meant that the officer allegedly made an advance towards her, or made a pass at her, so to speak, and that only when she ignored him, did he take issue with her mask. That was her claim.

The video below captures a part of the incident. The audio has been removed because some of the language is inappropriate for broadcast.

