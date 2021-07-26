Dominican in Antigua charged with failing to wear mask, cries foul

A Dominican living in Antigua and Barbuda has been charged with failing to wear a face mask, disorderly conduct by making noise, resisting arrest, battery on a police officer, failing to give her name, failing to give her address, using indecent language, and escaping lawful custody.
Mellisa Johnson pleaded guilty to using indecent language but not guilty to the other seven charges.
She will be placed on trial in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court sometime in September.
Johnson who was seen on video, in what appeared to be a struggle with a police officer making rounds on social media last week, has been slapped with 8 charges from police.
In the video, there was a policeman attempting to arrest her for not wearing a mask outdoors.
She was unwilling to be subdued or carried away.
The video was being shot by a second woman nearby who has a full view of the situation.
From the video, it appears that she insisted on waiting for other police officers to arrive and resolve the situation rather than be taken away by the arresting officer.
At least, that’s how it appeared anyway. In the course of things, the officer maintains his grip on the woman’s clothing, at times tugging her along, with her struggling to remain in place and not be taken away.
At one point, both the officer and woman resolve to stand in the street and wait for other officers to arrive. It is totally unclear whether it was he or she who summoned them.
Towards the end of the video, a police vehicle arrives, and the woman explains herself to an officer or officers unseen, within the vehicle.
She says her mask was on her face but below her nose. She questioned why she should be arrested for failing to wear a mask in such circumstances.
At several points during the video, and when she spoke to the unseen occupants of the police vehicle, she accused the policeman who attempted to arrest her of quote of “making break” on her.
By this she meant that the officer allegedly made an advance towards her, or made a pass at her, so to speak, and that only when she ignored him, did he take issue with her mask. That was her claim.
The video below captures a part of the incident. The audio has been removed because some of the language is inappropriate for broadcast.
Nasty antiguan policemen, no work to do than to harras a young dominican woman on the streets. I wonder if he would do that to an antiguan woman.
How foolish your argument; so here is a simple question!
In comparisons to Antigua, and Dominica, which of the two islands are more developed, and on which of the islands more employment are found!
Which of the islands population are larger?
One would imagine that since the population of Antigua is larger, and much busier in regards to Employment, the police in Antigua should have more to do than any police in Dominica.
Besides if Dominica was not a dead place, there would not be more than twenty-five thousand Dominicans residing in Antigua!
“Obey the laws of the land,” that means in Antigua and Dominica too; if one does not have any respect for the laws of Antigua, return to Dominica, where anything goes as long as one dressed in red.
I don’t believe for one moment that the police officer made any sexual advances while on duty towards that woman.
And by the way I have nephews and cousins on the Antigua Police Force who are highly disciplined!
Cont.You know Dominicans like to talk; for all we know that same arresting officer might well be Dominican; if one check perhaps 40% or more of the people serving on the police force are Dominica born.My late brother served on the Royal Antigua police force; last served in a position of Inspector before he was gunned down by four young boys while they were robing a candy shop in Browns Avenue; one of the assailant was born to a Dominica mother.
Right at this very moment, my brother’s son is serving on the Force, born to a Dominica Carib Indian: almost all of the people in high command on the Antigua Police Force are Dominicans.
Even in the Immigration Department, you encounter Dominicans in command.
The last time I landed in Antigua, the lady entering me said to me “so you are Telemaque.”
Yes, I exclaimed: she asked do you know me?
I said no; she then told me I’m your cousin from Marigot!
This JACKA Freeworld is now saying the lady was arrested for no reason,for not wearing a piece of cloth on her face..Maybe Francisco-Dogs can explain this one.TYPICAL UWP that is why they were KICKED out of office in St.Lucia STUPIDITY.
Lucians voted for a new government because they aren’t stupid…… They hold their government to account every 5 years. They make their government work for them and their best interest. They don’t allow their government to kidnapp foreigners, hide state funds, have the police beat up innocent people….. St. Lucians are proud people that know what they want, and they are development wise light years ahead of DA.
Well Mr. Clown; you circus clown, this dog here responded to a comment regarding that mess, but as I said if someone does not want to obey the laws of a land they need to return from whence the came.
Meanwhile I read something you wrote, you seem endeavor to improve on your penmanship in regards to your populations marks, and did not capitalized your rubbish too much.
In spite of the small improvement; you are still a kindergarten graduate eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!
You walked in the front door at age five, you studied all day and graduated, by three o’clock you were long graduated, hence you walked out the back door, and been on your way to success ever since.
But since you have failed everything in your path; Roosevelt Skerrit is your only hope!
Depend on Roosevelt he will lie to you and disappoint you as he has done to me.
“penmanship in regards to your populations marks, and did not capitalized your rubbish too much.”
Correction: I meant punctuation marks okay!
This ” populations” is an error; I correct it because I fear you call me a kindergarten graduate like you eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Whatever happened, not a good advertisement for us Dominicans abroad. Just like our people in Guadeloupe, a few tarnishing the rest of us.
Is that really news? There should be a different section of this medium for such nuisance news. Nuisance news I call this of Observer news chapter 5 verse 23.
BWA BANDAY,wait for your layvay-paytay-a-terre from IBO,VIEWS,%,FRANCOSCO-DOGS and RANDY X,they are the ones encouraging people to BREAK THE LAW.Unlike you they support the lady.
If that had happen in Dominica. There would not be enough water to cleanse this police officer. After THEY call Matt or Loftus, this is it. All hell would brake loose on that officer.
Good try at an excuse but if you say that to the magistrate crapaud smoke your pipe. Making break or not you broke the law. Further, your face covered but he making break at you? Pleaseeeeeee.
I am yet to understand why when we Dcans go to other people country we don’t behave ourselves. The officer should have given you a good layvay-paytay- a- terre and you would complain police brutality. I see they throw the book at you and that’s good. You wanted to fight like a man so take your charges and maybe jail like a real man. I don’t feel sorry.
Yo you really trying to justify a police officer arresting somebody for not wearing a piece of cloth on their face OUTDOORS? smdh. That’s the level we at now or some of you just wicked and will use any situation to hate on people for no reason
People are blissful fools and will only give a s… about what’s happening when its right at their doorstep. Nobody cares till it happens to them. If you have eyes to see, my advice to you is to prepare for the world to come. Ignorance is bliss, sheep are quite happy on their way to the slaughter, the fear only sets in when they reach the slaughterhouse………
Lmao you really think masks have stopped men from trying to make break? What world you living in?
On the other hand, i could easily believe the policeman exercised what power he had in order to get back at the woman for slighting him. They call that power-tripping. Likely everyone on this planet (except maybe you lol) knows that many police officers are notorious for that sort of behaviour.
As a woman, if a man hit on me, and then tried to drag me off somewhere because I’ve shot him down…i wouldn’t trust his intentions either, badge or no badge. I have no doubt this woman was concerned for her life. Did you hear of that highly publicised case in the UK where the police constable raped and murdered a lady justtrying to get home? It happens.
This woman didn’t even ‘fight him like a man’ like you’re saying in your attempt to promote police brutality (because that is what you’re doing). She refused to leave with him and instead asked to have another officer present…