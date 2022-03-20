Four men charged with murder of Campbell man

Investigations carried out by the police have resulted in four men being arrested and charged with the murder of 58-year-old David Aires Esprit of Campbell.

Acting Superintendent of Police, Leana Edwards reported that Brad Alexander, Vanty Lestrade Alexander and Kendel Toussaint of Campbell, along with Akim Jno Lewis of Mahaut, were jointly charged with the offense of murder on March 18, 2022.

On March 10, 2022, the body of Esprit was found in an advanced stage of decomposition in Layou Valley in an area known as York Valley.

Esprit was reported missing by his family to the police on February 27, 2022, and about a week later, his vehicle was found in a in a precipice in a remote area in the heights of Layou Park.

Days later, his body was discovered in a ditch about 10 feet off the public road in York Valley.

“On behalf of the Chief of Police and the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF), I would like to express deepest gratitude to the general public for the tremendous support and assistance received during the investigation process. Your assistance signifies that a community policy initiative is working. Thank you, we deeply appreciate your assistance,” Acting Superintendent Edwards stated.

The four men will appear before a Roseau Magistrate March 21, 2022, where the charge of murder will be read to them.